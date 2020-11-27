Black Friday: Best gaming chair Black Friday deals

Deal Savings Price









Black Friday and Cyber Monday are offering great deals on gaming chairs. Whether you're playing on a PC, on the PlayStation 5 or on the Xbox Series X or S -- if you were fortunate enough to get one -- these chairs provide much-needed comfort and lumbar support for long gaming sessions. It also doesn't hurt to grab one of these Black Friday gaming chair deals for your home office or for remote learning, considering the new normal.

Here are some gaming chair deals that have made our best list.

Secret Lab The Titan line is one of our favorites due to its wide seat base and built-in lumbar support. The $70 off applies to the entire 2020 series, including the Dark Knight, House Stark and Overwatch gaming chairs, to name a few. Secretlab is also offering $100 off the Napa series. The sale runs until Nov. 30.

X-Chair Can't make it to the spa? Look no further than X-Chair's X4-HMT, which has heat and massage functions built right in. The attractive chair's built-in battery -- charged via a computer's USB port or a traditional outlet -- means you have freedom of movement while the chair works its magic. The head and lumbar support are part of the chair, too, so you don't have to worry about extra straps and pieces. The X4-HMT comes with a choice of premium leather (save $300) or Brisa (save $400), which uses a gel polymer with a ventilation system, all while feeling softer to the touch than leather. The sale runs until Nov. 30.

Vertagear What's cooler than both your PC and gaming chair illuminating the room? Most of the Vertagear line can be outfitted with light kits that project the logo on the floor while the headrest lights up in any color you choose. We are currently testing the Vertagear PL4500 (save $70 with code BF-PL4500), which is a chair designed for taller and larger gamers. Vertagear currently has a dozen chairs on sale along with $100 off the RGB LED bottom-and-top kit that's sold separately. The sale is currently running now until Nov. 30.

DXRacer DXRacer currently has eight chairs on sale, but with the release of the PS5, we're highlighting the PlayStation edition. Keep in mind most DXRacer chairs are sized more for smaller, slimmer gamers. The sale is currently running now through Nov. 30.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Edge Desk System is both comfortable and easy to store. This product is great for the small home office or just taking your office outside with you. It can easily fold down and fit in most car trunks. This sale is on now until Cyber Monday. Just add the Edge Desk to your cart and the discount code will be applied when you check out. Read our Edge Desk System hands-on.

Respawn Great for those on a budget or even a little Fortnite fan who's doing remote learning. The deal is currently going on, and when you add the Raven-X to your cart, the discount code is automatically added at checkout.

Anda Seat Anda Seat currently has 10% off its entire lineup. We currently have the Fnatic in-house and it's a comfortable chair perfect for the taller or larger gamer. The compan also has an Avengers-inspired line coming soon to its Amazon store.