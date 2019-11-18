CNET también está disponible en español.

Black Friday Best deals 2019: $100 and under

These are the best Black Friday deals to help stretch your Benjamin through until Cyber Monday

Black Friday sales are well and truly in full swing. We've already uncovered tons of discounts on TVs, tablets and laptops. But it's not only the big-ticket electronics that are on sale -- we've also got major deals on streaming TV gear, Bluetooth speakers, kitchen appliances, tablets and much, much more. 

No doubt you're looking for the best Black Friday deals, so priced at $100 or less these are the top picks at AmazonBest BuyCostcoTarget and Walmart. We've grouped them by what's available now and what's coming up. We'll be pulling all of the best Black Friday deals into this article with daily updates all the way through Cyber Monday. Have a look -- and check back often.

Best Black Friday deals $100 and under: AVAILABLE NOW

Tile Sticker (8-pack) with free Google Nest Mini: $100

You save $60
Tile

I got a couple of Tiles earlier this year and connected them to my kids' favorite stuffed animals. The frantic pre-bedtime search party is now a thing of the past. 

For $100, this deal nets you an eight-pack of Stickers -- Tile says their batteries last for about three years -- and Google's fantastic Nest Mini. This is a surefire way to cut down the amount of time you spend looking for misplaced toys, remote controls, wallets and phones.  Read more about the Tile Sticker.

$100 at Tile

UE Boom 2: $70

Save $110
Sarah Tew/CNET

We love the UE Boom 2 -- a compact, durable wireless Bluetooth speaker that plays loud and sounds good. It's stain-resistant, shock-resistant and fully waterproof. Battery life is a strong 15 hours, and it can be paired with a second UE speaker for stereo sound. Read our UE Boom 2 review.

$70 at Best Buy

Ninja Coffee Bar System: $99

You save $80
Tyler Lizenby/CNET

We've seen this discount come and go. Now it's back. At $99, we're big fans of the Ninja Coffee Bar, which provides an unequaled list of features and capabilities. Read our Ninja Coffee Bar review.

$99 at Walmart

Best Black Friday deals $100 and under: COMING SOON

Powerbeats3: $89

You save $110
Beats screenshot via Gordon Gottsegen/CNET

For months, the Powerbeats3 have been selling at Amazon and elsewhere for $120. Walmart will have them for $89 starting Wed. Nov. 27 at 10 p.m. ET. Read our Powerbeats3 review.

$89 at Walmart

Bose SoundTouch 10: $100

You save $100
Sarah Tew/CNET

This very compact Wi-Fi speaker plays much bigger than its size would indicate, and offers convenience features like Bluetooth and shortcut buttons. And we're only able to include it on this list because it will be 50% off at Best Buy on Thanksgiving Day. Read our Bose SoundTouch 10 review.

$100 at Best Buy

Fire HD 10 tablet: $100

You save $50
David Carnoy/CNET

On Black Friday 2019, Amazon's top-of-the-line Fire HD 10 tablet -- which normally starts at $150 for the 32GB version -- will dive to $100. The discount is on the new 2019 model which features a 2-megapixel front camera and USB-C charging. Read our Fire HD 10 preview.

$100 at Amazon

Ring Indoor Cam (2-pack): $100

You save $20
Tyler Lizenby/CNET

Amazon's most affordable security camera gets even more affordable on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving. The Ring indoor camera was the inspiration for Amazon's new Alexa Home Mode that will prevent Ring products from recording audio and video when residents are home.

$100 at Amazon
