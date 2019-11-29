Black Friday deals are in full force at Best Buy, there are big savings on popular products, and most locations will have extended hours. A few of the best deals available include $80 off the latest 32GB Apple iPad (a CNET Editor's Choice), the Apple Watch Series 4, on sale for $349 (read our review here) and the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 incl. Core i3 processor & 128GB SSD for $599 ($360 off).
We'll add the latest Black Friday deals and discounts as they happen -- you can find them all in this article -- but before you head to the store, make sure you're prepared for maximum savings. Take advantage of the My Best Buy rewards program, which free to join. And for the most accurate intel on all things Black Friday in-store and online, you might want to check out the complete Best Buy Black Friday ad.
Best Buy's best Black Friday deals, from Nov. 29
Expect many of Best Buy's deals to be matched by Walmart, Target and other stores throughout Black Friday, with major competition between the giants on tech, games, and other must-haves. These deals are now live, and here's a list of the best ones we could find, along with how much you'll save compared to the MSRP:
- Insignia 58-inch 4K UHD TV with HDR Fire TV Edition for $200 (save $280)
- Sony WH-CH700N Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones for $90 (save $110)
- Fitbit Versa Special Edition for $120 (save $80)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch Active (40mm) for $150 (save $50)
- Google Nest Hello Smart Wi-Fi Video Doorbell for $150 (save $80)
- Ring Video Doorbell 2 for $130 (save $70)
- Roku Streaming Stick+ 4K Streaming Media Player for $30 (save $20)
- iRobot Roomba 960 Wi-Fi Connected Vacuum for $400 (save $250)
- Rocket League Ultimate Edition for Nintendo Switch for $20 (save $20)
- Beats Studio 3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones for $200 (save $150)
- Vizio 2.1-Channel Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for $100 (save $80)
- Sonos Playbar Wireless Soundbar for $560 (save $140)
- Bose SoundLink Revolve Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $120 (save $80)
- Philips Hue White & Color Ambience LED Starter Kit for $130 (save $60)
- Did you see an especially hot deal we missed? Let us know in the comments.
