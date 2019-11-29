Best Buy

Holiday Gift Guide 2019

Black Friday deals are in full force at Best Buy, there are big savings on popular products, and most locations will have extended hours. A few of the best deals available include $80 off the latest 32GB Apple iPad (a CNET Editor's Choice), the Apple Watch Series 4, on sale for $349 (read our review here) and the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 incl. Core i3 processor & 128GB SSD for $599 ($360 off).

We'll add the latest Black Friday deals and discounts as they happen -- you can find them all in this article -- but before you head to the store, make sure you're prepared for maximum savings. Take advantage of the My Best Buy rewards program, which free to join. And for the most accurate intel on all things Black Friday in-store and online, you might want to check out the complete Best Buy Black Friday ad.

Best Buy's best Black Friday deals, from Nov. 29

Expect many of Best Buy's deals to be matched by Walmart, Target and other stores throughout Black Friday, with major competition between the giants on tech, games, and other must-haves. These deals are now live, and here's a list of the best ones we could find, along with how much you'll save compared to the MSRP:

Now playing: Watch this: How to get great deals on Black Friday

THE CHEAPSKATE NEWSLETTER All the latest deals delivered to your inbox. It's FREE!

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page, and find more great buys on the CNET Deals page.