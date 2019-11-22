Black Friday Best Buy ad 2019: everything on sale next week

Best Buy

Holiday Gift Guide 2019

Black Friday is coming early to Best Buy with the vendor's official sale kicking into gear on Thursday, November 28th at 5 p.m. Most locations will have extended hours right through until Friday morning at 1 a.m., only to open again 7 short hours later at 8 a.m. (some exceptions include Maine, Massachusetts and Rhode Island which will be closed on Thanksgiving, reopening on Friday morning)

Some of the best early deals available now include the Apple Watch Series 4, on sale for $349 (read our review here) and the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 incl. Core i3 processor & 128GB SSD for $649 ($300 off).

We'll keep adding the latest Black Friday deals and discounts as they happen, but before you head to the store, make sure you're prepared for maximum savings. How? You should take advantage of the (free to join) My Best Buy rewards program. And for the most accurate intel on all things Black Friday in-store and online, you might want to check out the complete Best Buy Black Friday ad.

Best Buy's best Black Friday deals, from Nov. 28

Expect a lot of Best Buy's deals to be matched by Walmart, Target and other stores this Black Friday, with major competition between the giants on tech, games, and other must-haves. These deals won't go live until Turkey Day, but here's an overview of the best ones we could find, along with how much you'll save compared to the MSRP:

Did you see an especially hot deal we missed? Let us know in the comments.

