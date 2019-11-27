Esto también se puede leer en español.

Leer en español

Don't show this again

Walmart Black Friday 2019 Black Friday PlayStation deals Best wireless earbuds Trump's shirtless makeover jokes Netflix's The Irishman Healthy Thanksgiving eating
CNET editors pick the products & services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Black Friday at Target 2019: Early savings on Apple, Nikon, Samsung and more

It's the day before Turkey Day and some Black Friday deals have already dropped at Target, with more deals coming soon.

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2019, your source for the season's best gifts and deals, hand-picked by the experts at CNET.

Black Friday has come early at Target for 2019, with early deals on iPad Pro and Samsung's 65-inch Smart 4K UHD TV, with even more rewards for Target Circle and Target RedCard holders. Target's Black Friday ad came out a while ago and the giant holding its own with its deep discounts on tech, but AmazonCostcoDell and Walmart have their own early specials too. With only two days to go until Black Friday, the competition is heating up and the discounts are getting deeper.

We'll keep an eye on all of these and other deals to help you save as we get closer to Black Friday. You can preview the deals and doorbuster sale coming later this month -- including a few we've highlighted below.

See it at Target
Black Friday 2019

Target deals available right now

Because retailers like to start sprinkling some Black Friday fairy dust early, you can get some solid savings ahead of Turkey Day. It's an ever-changing landscape of savings so we try to update often. Here's the best of what's happening this Black Friday at Target with the deals available right now.

Samsung 65-inch Smart 4K UHD TV: $600

You save $300
Samsung

CNET hasn't reviewed this 65-inch model, the UN65RU7100FXZA, but it's a solid performer that puts 65 inches of screen estate in your living room for well under a thousand dollars. It has all the essentials -- Ultra HD 4K video, HDR and Samsung's PurColor processor, which we've seen do a superb job at putting rich color on the screen in other models.

There's a saying in the tech business that "shipping is the best feature," and right now, this Samsung is one of just a few current TV deals at Target that's actually in stock and ready for pickup. But if you don't mind waiting, we'd also suggest you take a look at the TCL 65-inch Roku 4K HDR TV as well, which costs $480. That's $200 off the usual price.

$600 at Target

Apple iPad Pro 10.5-inch Wi-Fi + Cellular 64GB (2017 Model): $480

You save $300
Apple

What are you missing out on by not getting a 2019 iPad Pro? Not a lot -- in fact, if you don't mind using the first-generation Apple Pencil, you can get a superb iPad at a very steep discount. You can see exactly how this iPad is different than the newer 2018 and 2019 models in our detailed comparison. But take my word for it: this 2017 model is the better deal. Read our review of the 2017 iPad Pro 10.5-inch.

$480 at Target

Nikon D3500 bundle with lenses and bag: $450

You save $400
Nikon

Though CNET hasn't done a stand-alone review of the Nikon D3500, it's no secret that this is one of the best DSLR bodies for beginners that money can buy. And this bundle is awesome -- you get the camera and a pair of lenses for about $100 less than we can find anywhere else. The 18-55mm lens is a good wide angle-to-normal zoom and the 70-300mm gives you solid telephoto reach. The bundle also includes a bag, battery, charger and other accessories. Note that this bundle will drop to $400 when Target's real Black Friday sale starts during Thanksgiving week.

$450 at Target

Target deals coming soon

These are a few of the best deals we've spotted in Target's Black Friday ad. Be sure to check the ad yourself to determine exactly which days these items will be available, and whether they'll be available online or just in-store.

Apple iPad 10.2-inch (32GB): $250

You save $79

Yes! The previous-generation iPad 9.7 hung around at this price for a good chunk of 2019 -- until the newer 10.2 model came along at $329. Although the 128GB model has routinely been on sale for $299, this is the first dip we've seen yet for the 32GB version. That's not a ton of storage, but for many users it's enough.

This deal is already available at Amazon Read our iPad 10.2 review.

$250 at Target

Originally published earlier this month. Regularly updated to remove expired deals and add new ones.

Now playing: Watch this: How to win Black Friday and Cyber Monday in 2019
2:25
CNET Holiday Gift Guide 2019

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page, and find more great buys on the CNET Deals page.

Apple