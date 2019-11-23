Black Friday deals on Apple Watch and Fitbit: The best smart watch prices

You can wait until next week for Black Friday to take advantage of some of the lowest prices we've ever seen on Apple Watches and Fitbit devices. But there are already great deals in play right now. Best Buy has cornered the market on the Apple Watch Series 4 with the lowest prices ever for both the GPS and LTE models (in the 40mm and 44mm sizes). Meanwhile, Amazon (and others) are selling the Fitbit Versa 2 for $149 -- a $50 discount off the usual $200 list price.
Even the brand-new Apple Watch Series 5 is already on sale. Amazon is offering the cellular version for $459 (that's a $40 discount) and the GPS version for $384 ($15 off the list price).
But we know that even lower prices are coming next week. For example, the Apple Watch Series 3 will go on sale at Walmart (and elsewhere) for $129 (38mm) and $159 (42mm). And Walmart has already lowered the entry-level price to $170 for the 38mm GPS model and to $199 for the cellular equivalent. Check our links below for the best price on every Apple Watch and Fitbit model -- those available now, and the ones coming soon.
Best deals available now
We recently awarded the Fitbit Versa 2 an Editors' Choice award, citing its reasonable price, long-lasting battery and compatibility across Android and iOS. We called it "one of the best examples of a hybrid fitness tracker and smartwatch you can buy." Normally $200, it's on sale for a limited time for $150 or $50 off at various retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and Fitbit's own site. Read our Fitbit Versa 2 review.
This is the Black Friday price for the special edition Versa, which includes all of the usual fare as well as a special woven band and Fitbit Pay's on-the-go payment capabilities.
Apple Watch Series 3 discounts
Note: The Series 3 GPS models will be on sale at Walmart (and elsewhere) next week for $129 (38mm) and $159 (42mm). See below for details. In the meantime, the best deals are as follows:
- Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (38mm): $170 at Walmart
- Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (42mm): $200 at Walmart
- Apple Watch Series 3 GPS plus Cellular (38mm): $199 at Walmart
- Apple Watch Series 3 GPS plus Cellular (42mm): $304 at Walmart
Apple Watch Series 4 discounts
- Apple Watch Series 4 GPS (40mm): $299 at Best Buy
- Apple Watch Series 4 GPS (44mm): $329 at Best Buy
- Apple Watch Series 4 GPS plus Cellular (40mm): $349 at Best Buy
- Apple Watch Series 4 GPS plus Cellular (44mm): $379 at Best Buy
Apple Watch Series 5 discounts
- Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (40mm): $384 at Amazon
- Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (44mm): $414 at Amazon
- Apple Watch Series 5 GPS plus Cellular (40mm): $464 at Amazon
- Apple Watch Series 5 GPS plus Cellular (44mm): $514 at Amazon
Best deals coming soon
We know that the 38mm Apple Watch Series 3 will be on sale at Walmart (and elsewhere) next week for $129. If you need one now, however, Walmart has already lowered prices to $170 and $199 for the cellular equivalent. Read our Apple Watch Series 3 review.
We know that the Series 3 42mm model will also be on sale next week for $159 -- its all-time low. Right now, the best price -- that's $200 -- is at Amazon. Read our Apple Watch Series 3 review.
The Fitbit Versa Lite Edition is a more budget-friendly, feature-reduced version of the Versa watch. This one will go down to $99 when the Black Friday sales kick off next week.
The Inspire HR is an even more affordable slim band-type tracker that also gets notifications and does more than you probably realize. It's scheduled to go down to $69 next week.
Apple Watch discounts, compared
|
|List price
|Best price (current)
|Best price (all-time)
|Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (38mm)
|$199
|$170
|$170
|Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (42mm)
|$229
|$229
|$220
|Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular (38mm)
|$299
|$199
|$199
|Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular (42mm)
|$329
|$304
|$234
|Apple Watch Series 4 GPS (40mm)
|$399
|$299
|$299
|Apple Watch Series 4 GPS (44mm)
|$429
|$329
|$329
|Apple Watch Series 4 GPS + Cellular (40mm)
|$499
|$349
|$349
|Apple Watch Series 4 GPS + Cellular (44mm)
|$529
|$379
|$379
|Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (40mm)
|$399
|$384
|$384
|Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (44mm)
|$429
|$414
|$414
|Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular (40mm)
|$499
|$454
|$454
|Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular (44mm)
|$529
|$514
|$509
The Apple Watch Series 4 has now been discontinued. The "list price" given here shows Apple's previous retail price.
Originally published earlier this year. Regularly updated to reflect new sale prices.
