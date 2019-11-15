Esto también se puede leer en español.

Leer en español

Don't show this again

Pokemon Sword and Shield discount Google's RCS US launch Ford Mustang Mach-E Walmart Black Friday deals Disney Plus launch Early Black Friday Deals

Black Friday Apple Watch deals: The Series 3 now starts at $179

Plus: Major new discounts on the Apple Watch Series 4 GPS models.

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2019, your source for the season's best gifts and deals, hand-picked by the experts at CNET.
apply-watch-comparison-8
Angela Lang/CNET

Black Friday discounts have come to the Apple Watch lineup. Amazon has been slashing prices up and down the Apple lineup, including the brand-new Series 5; the cellular version now starts at $454 and the GPS version at $384. But today has brought a new wave of discounts on the Apple Watch Series 4. Both sizes of the GPS model are selling for $100 off -- that's $299 and $329, respectively, which are all-time lows. 

And Amazon has further lowered the entry-level price for the trusty Apple Watch Series 3. You can now pick up the 38mm GPS model for $179 -- again, the lowest price we've ever seen -- or the the cellular equivalent for just $20 more at Walmart

Black Friday 2019
Now playing: Watch this: Apple Watch Series 5 review: You can see the time now
6:58

As always, we've got links to all of the deals, plus the best price for each, below. 

Apple Watch discounts, compared


 List price Best price (current) Best price (all-time)
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (38mm) $199 $179 $179
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (42mm) $229 $220 $220
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular (38mm) $299 $199 $199
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular (42mm) $329 $304 $234
Apple Watch Series 4 GPS (40mm) $399 $299 $299
Apple Watch Series 4 GPS (44mm) $429 $329 $329
Apple Watch Series 4 GPS + Cellular (40mm) $499 $399 $349
Apple Watch Series 4 GPS + Cellular (44mm) $529 $429 $379
Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (40mm) $399 $384 $384
Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (44mm) $429 $414 $414
Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular (40mm) $499 $454 $454
Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular (44mm) $529 $514 $509

The Apple Watch Series 4 has now been discontinued. The "list price" given here shows Apple's previous retail price.

Apple Watch Series 3 discounts

Apple Watch Series 4 discounts

Apple Watch Series 5 discounts

Read more: 13 Apple Watch bands to get on Amazon

Originally published earlier this year. Regularly updated to reflect new sale prices.

CNET Holiday Gift Guide 2019

Apple