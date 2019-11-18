Black Friday Apple Watch deals: Series 3 price in free fall, now down to $170

Esto también se puede leer en español.

The torrential discounting of Black Friday has now hit the Apple Watch lineup. Amazon has been slashing prices up and down the Apple lineup, including the brand-new Series 5; the cellular version now starts at $454 and the GPS version at $384

Walmart has further lowered the entry-level price for the trusty Apple Watch Series 3. You can now pick up the 38mm GPS model for $170 -- once again, the lowest price we've ever seen. The cellular equivalent currently costs $50 more

Otherwise, Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart all have low prices on different Apple Watch Series 4 models. Both sizes of the GPS model are selling for $100 off -- that's $299 and $329, respectively, which are all-time lows. Check our links below for the best price on every model.

Apple Watch discounts, compared


 List price Best price (current) Best price (all-time)
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (38mm) $199 $170 $170
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (42mm) $229 $229 $220
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular (38mm) $299 $199 $199
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular (42mm) $329 $304 $234
Apple Watch Series 4 GPS (40mm) $399 $299 $299
Apple Watch Series 4 GPS (44mm) $429 $329 $329
Apple Watch Series 4 GPS + Cellular (40mm) $499 $399 $349
Apple Watch Series 4 GPS + Cellular (44mm) $529 $429 $379
Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (40mm) $399 $384 $384
Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (44mm) $429 $414 $414
Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular (40mm) $499 $454 $454
Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular (44mm) $529 $514 $509

The Apple Watch Series 4 has now been discontinued. The "list price" given here shows Apple's previous retail price.

Apple Watch Series 3 discounts

Apple Watch Series 4 discounts

Apple Watch Series 5 discounts

