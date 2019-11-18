Black Friday Apple Watch deals: Series 3 price in free fall, now down to $170

Holiday Gift Guide 2019

Angela Lang/CNET

The torrential discounting of Black Friday has now hit the Apple Watch lineup. Amazon has been slashing prices up and down the Apple lineup, including the brand-new Series 5; the cellular version now starts at $454 and the GPS version at $384.

Walmart has further lowered the entry-level price for the trusty Apple Watch Series 3. You can now pick up the 38mm GPS model for $170 -- once again, the lowest price we've ever seen. The cellular equivalent currently costs $50 more.

Otherwise, Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart all have low prices on different Apple Watch Series 4 models. Both sizes of the GPS model are selling for $100 off -- that's $299 and $329, respectively, which are all-time lows. Check our links below for the best price on every model.

Now playing: Watch this: Apple Watch Series 5 review: You can see the time now

Apple Report All the latest Apple news delivered to your inbox. It's FREE!

Apple Watch discounts, compared

List price Best price (current) Best price (all-time) Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (38mm) $199 $170 $170 Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (42mm) $229 $229 $220 Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular (38mm) $299 $199 $199 Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular (42mm) $329 $304 $234 Apple Watch Series 4 GPS (40mm) $399 $299 $299 Apple Watch Series 4 GPS (44mm) $429 $329 $329 Apple Watch Series 4 GPS + Cellular (40mm) $499 $399 $349 Apple Watch Series 4 GPS + Cellular (44mm) $529 $429 $379 Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (40mm) $399 $384 $384 Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (44mm) $429 $414 $414 Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular (40mm) $499 $454 $454 Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular (44mm) $529 $514 $509

The Apple Watch Series 4 has now been discontinued. The "list price" given here shows Apple's previous retail price.

Apple Watch Series 3 discounts

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (38mm): $170 at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS plus Cellular (38mm): $199 at Walmart

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS plus Cellular (42mm): $304 at Walmart



Apple Watch Series 4 discounts

Apple Watch Series 5 discounts

Read more: 13 Apple Watch bands to get on Amazon

Originally published earlier this year. Regularly updated to reflect new sale prices.