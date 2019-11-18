Black Friday Apple Watch deals: Series 3 price in free fall, now down to $170

The torrential discounting of Black Friday has now hit the Apple Watch lineup. Amazon has been slashing prices up and down the Apple lineup, including the brand-new Series 5; the cellular version now starts at $454 and the GPS version at $384.
Walmart has further lowered the entry-level price for the trusty Apple Watch Series 3. You can now pick up the 38mm GPS model for $170 -- once again, the lowest price we've ever seen. The cellular equivalent currently costs $50 more.
Otherwise, Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart all have low prices on different Apple Watch Series 4 models. Both sizes of the GPS model are selling for $100 off -- that's $299 and $329, respectively, which are all-time lows. Check our links below for the best price on every model.
Apple Watch discounts, compared
|
|List price
|Best price (current)
|Best price (all-time)
|Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (38mm)
|$199
|$170
|$170
|Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (42mm)
|$229
|$229
|$220
|Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular (38mm)
|$299
|$199
|$199
|Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular (42mm)
|$329
|$304
|$234
|Apple Watch Series 4 GPS (40mm)
|$399
|$299
|$299
|Apple Watch Series 4 GPS (44mm)
|$429
|$329
|$329
|Apple Watch Series 4 GPS + Cellular (40mm)
|$499
|$399
|$349
|Apple Watch Series 4 GPS + Cellular (44mm)
|$529
|$429
|$379
|Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (40mm)
|$399
|$384
|$384
|Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (44mm)
|$429
|$414
|$414
|Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular (40mm)
|$499
|$454
|$454
|Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular (44mm)
|$529
|$514
|$509
The Apple Watch Series 4 has now been discontinued. The "list price" given here shows Apple's previous retail price.
Apple Watch Series 3 discounts
- Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (38mm): $170 at Amazon
- Apple Watch Series 3 GPS plus Cellular (38mm): $199 at Walmart
- Apple Watch Series 3 GPS plus Cellular (42mm): $304 at Walmart
Apple Watch Series 4 discounts
- Apple Watch Series 4 GPS (40mm): $299 at Best Buy
- Apple Watch Series 4 GPS (44mm): $329 at Amazon
- Apple Watch Series 4 GPS plus Cellular (40mm): $399 at Amazon
- Apple Watch Series 4 GPS plus Cellular (44mm): $429 at Walmart
Apple Watch Series 5 discounts
- Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (40mm): $384 at Amazon
- Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (44mm): $414 at Amazon
- Apple Watch Series 5 GPS plus Cellular (40mm): $454 at Amazon
- Apple Watch Series 5 GPS plus Cellular (44mm): $514 at Amazon
Read more: 13 Apple Watch bands to get on Amazon
Originally published earlier this year. Regularly updated to reflect new sale prices.
