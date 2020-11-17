Deal Savings Price







The Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 6 are the newest, shiniest Apple Watch models in the company's lineup. And thanks to price drops that started in recent days, both are now selling for their lowest prices to date: Amazon and Target (among others) are offering both watches for $49 less than you'd pay at the Apple Store. These are the lowest prices since both models were first announced in September.

But that's not all: Walmart has confirmed that it will be selling the older Series 3 watch at all-time low starting Wednesday, Nov. 25 at 4 p.m. PT: The 38mm Apple Watch Series 3 will be $119, and the 42mm Apple Watch Series 3 will be $149.

Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET The Watch SE is the stepdown model in Apple's 2020 wristwatch line. It's similar to the 2019 Series 5, but without the always-on screen and ECG function. The Watch SE also boasts a more powerful processor and a Retina display that's 30% larger than the much older Series 3, which starts at $169. Unlike the Series 3, the Watch SE also supports Apple's new Family Setup feature that lets you set up an Apple Watch for your kid, but you'll need to spend up for that aforementioned cellular version (and an accompanying wireless plan). Read our Apple Watch SE review.

Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET The larger 44mm model is also $49 off.

César Salza/CNET The latest Apple Watch, with even more features, is now on sale. In addition to an always-on display and ECG, the Series 6 monitors blood oxygen levels (though you shouldn't expect medical-grade results there). Regularly $399, it dropped $49 as of Nov. 15 at Target's Black Friday Sale. Amazon has since matched that price on some colors. Read our Apple Watch Series 6 review.

Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET The larger Series 6 was originally only discounted at Target, but Amazon has since matched the price on some colors.

CNET With its older design and dearth of bells and whistles, the Apple Watch Series 3 is getting long in the tooth. But with Walmart selling it at an all-time low of $119 (for the 38mm model), you could get two Series 3 models for the price of one SE. Apple Watch SE vs. Apple Watch Series 3.

James Martin/CNET The larger Apple Watch Series 3 will also be $49 off at Walmart starting Nov. 25.

