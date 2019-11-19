Black Friday Apple Watch deals: Best Buy discounts every Series 4 model

Esto también se puede leer en español.

The Black Friday sales have blanketed the Apple Watch lineup. Today, Best Buy has cornered the market on the Series 4 with the all-time lowest prices for the GPS and LTE models -- in both the 40mm and 44mm sizes. Meanwhile, Amazon has been slashing prices on the brand-new Series 5. The cellular version now starts at $454 and the GPS version at $384

And Walmart has lowered the entry-level price for the trusty Apple Watch Series 3 all the way down to $170 for the 38mm GPS model. And the cellular equivalent costs only $20 more. Check our links below for the best price on every model.

Apple Watch discounts, compared


 List price Best price (current) Best price (all-time)
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (38mm) $199 $170 $170
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (42mm) $229 $229 $220
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular (38mm) $299 $199 $199
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular (42mm) $329 $304 $234
Apple Watch Series 4 GPS (40mm) $399 $299 $299
Apple Watch Series 4 GPS (44mm) $429 $329 $329
Apple Watch Series 4 GPS + Cellular (40mm) $499 $349 $349
Apple Watch Series 4 GPS + Cellular (44mm) $529 $379 $379
Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (40mm) $399 $384 $384
Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (44mm) $429 $414 $414
Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular (40mm) $499 $454 $454
Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular (44mm) $529 $514 $509

The Apple Watch Series 4 has now been discontinued. The "list price" given here shows Apple's previous retail price.

Apple Watch Series 3 discounts

Apple Watch Series 4 discounts

Apple Watch Series 5 discounts

