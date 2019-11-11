Black Friday Apple Watch deals: Amazon drops Series 5 cellular price by $54

Black Friday is coming soon and retailers are constantly tweaking their Apple Watch prices to offer up the best deals. Today, Amazon has slashed $45 from the price of the brand-new Series 5 cellular model, which just came out in September. You can now pick up the 40mm version, with support for GPS and LTE, for $454.
We're also seeing significant discounts on the Series 4 and the Series 3. In fact, Amazon has the best price ever on the 38mm Series 3 cellular model, at $199. That's just $10 more than its price for the 38mm GPS version.
As always, we've got links to all of the deals, plus the best price for each, below.
Apple Watch discounts, compared
|
|List price
|Best price (current)
|Best price (all-time)
|Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (38mm)
|$199
|$189
|$189
|Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (42mm)
|$229
|$220
|$220
|Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular (38mm)
|$299
|$199
|$199
|Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular (42mm)
|$329
|$304
|$234
|Apple Watch Series 4 GPS (40mm)
|$399
|$344
|$299
|Apple Watch Series 4 GPS (44mm)
|$429
|$369
|$329
|Apple Watch Series 4 GPS + Cellular (40mm)
|$499
|$429
|$349
|Apple Watch Series 4 GPS + Cellular (44mm)
|$529
|$429
|$379
|Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (40mm)
|$399
|$384
|$384
|Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (44mm)
|$429
|$414
|$414
|Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular (40mm)
|$499
|$454
|$478
|Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular (44mm)
|$529
|$514
|$509
The Apple Watch Series 4 has now been discontinued. The "list price" given here shows Apple's previous retail price.
Apple Watch Series 3 discounts
- Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (38mm): $189 at Amazon
- Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (42mm): $220 at Newegg
- Apple Watch Series 3 GPS plus Cellular (38mm): $199 at Walmart
- Apple Watch Series 3 GPS plus Cellular (42mm): $304 at Walmart
Apple Watch Series 4 discounts
- Apple Watch Series 4 GPS (40mm): $344 at Amazon
- Apple Watch Series 4 GPS (44mm): $369 at Amazon
- Apple Watch Series 4 GPS plus Cellular (40mm): $429 at Amazon
- Apple Watch Series 4 GPS plus Cellular (44mm): $429 at Walmart
Apple Watch Series 5 discounts
- Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (40mm): $384 at Amazon
- Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (44mm): $414 at Amazon
- Apple Watch Series 5 GPS plus Cellular (40mm): $454 at Amazon
- Apple Watch Series 5 GPS plus Cellular (44mm): $514 at Amazon
Read more: 13 Apple Watch bands to get on Amazon
Originally published earlier this year. Regularly updated to reflect new sale prices.
Discuss: Black Friday Apple Watch deals: Amazon drops Series 5 cellular price by $54
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.