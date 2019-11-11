Esto también se puede leer en español.

Leer en español

Don't show this again

Black Friday Apple Watch deals: Amazon drops Series 5 cellular price by $54

Plus, the Series 3 cellular is now on sale for $199.

apply-watch-comparison-8
Angela Lang/CNET

Black Friday is coming soon and retailers are constantly tweaking their Apple Watch prices to offer up the best deals. Today, Amazon has slashed $45 from the price of the brand-new Series 5 cellular model, which just came out in September. You can now pick up the 40mm version, with support for GPS and LTE, for $454.

Black Friday 2019

We're also seeing significant discounts on the Series 4 and the Series 3. In fact, Amazon has the best price ever on the 38mm Series 3 cellular model, at $199. That's just $10 more than its price for the 38mm GPS version. 

Now playing: Watch this: Apple Watch Series 5 review: You can see the time now
6:58

As always, we've got links to all of the deals, plus the best price for each, below. 

Apple Watch discounts, compared


 List price Best price (current) Best price (all-time)
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (38mm) $199 $189 $189
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (42mm) $229 $220 $220
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular (38mm) $299 $199 $199
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular (42mm) $329 $304 $234
Apple Watch Series 4 GPS (40mm) $399 $344 $299
Apple Watch Series 4 GPS (44mm) $429 $369 $329
Apple Watch Series 4 GPS + Cellular (40mm) $499 $429 $349
Apple Watch Series 4 GPS + Cellular (44mm) $529 $429 $379
Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (40mm) $399 $384 $384
Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (44mm) $429 $414 $414
Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular (40mm) $499 $454 $478
Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular (44mm) $529 $514 $509

The Apple Watch Series 4 has now been discontinued. The "list price" given here shows Apple's previous retail price.

Apple Watch Series 3 discounts

Apple Watch Series 4 discounts

Apple Watch Series 5 discounts

Read more: 13 Apple Watch bands to get on Amazon

Originally published earlier this year. Regularly updated to reflect new sale prices.

CNET Holiday Gift Guide 2019

Apple