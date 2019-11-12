Black Friday Apple Watch deals: Amazon drops Series 5 cellular price by $45

Angela Lang/CNET

Black Friday is coming soon and retailers are constantly tweaking their Apple Watch prices to offer up the best deals. Yesterday, Amazon has slashed $45 from the price of the brand-new Series 5 cellular model, which just came out in September starting at $399. You can now pick up the 40mm version, with support for GPS and LTE, for $454 (down from $499).

We're also seeing significant discounts on the Series 4 and Series 3. In fact, Amazon has the best price ever on the 38mm Series 3 cellular model, at $199. That's just $10 more than its price for the 38mm GPS version.

As always, we've got links to all of the deals, plus the best price for each, below.

Apple Watch discounts, compared

List price Best price (current) Best price (all-time) Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (38mm) $199 $189 $189 Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (42mm) $229 $220 $220 Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular (38mm) $299 $199 $199 Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular (42mm) $329 $304 $234 Apple Watch Series 4 GPS (40mm) $399 $344 $299 Apple Watch Series 4 GPS (44mm) $429 $369 $329 Apple Watch Series 4 GPS + Cellular (40mm) $499 $429 $349 Apple Watch Series 4 GPS + Cellular (44mm) $529 $429 $379 Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (40mm) $399 $384 $384 Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (44mm) $429 $414 $414 Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular (40mm) $499 $454 $454 Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular (44mm) $529 $514 $509

The Apple Watch Series 4 has now been discontinued. The "list price" given here shows Apple's previous retail price.

Apple Watch Series 3 discounts

Apple Watch Series 4 discounts

Apple Watch Series 5 discounts

Originally published earlier this year. Regularly updated to reflect new sale prices.