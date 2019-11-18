Black Friday Apple headphones deals: $150 off Beats Studio3 at Best Buy

Sarah Tew/CNET

We're still more than a week out from Black Friday but the AirPods and Beats headphones deals are here now. The big deal of the day: Best Buy is celebrating Black Friday early with a doorbuster on the Beats Studio3. The price: $200 -- a $150 discount off the usual list price.

Also: For the first time since they were announced in October, Apple's new AirPods Pro are selling below list price. Amazon's $15 discount brings the price down to $235. (Note that they're currently out of stock and Amazon says they may not ship for up to four weeks.)

Otherwise, discounts on most other Apple AirPods and Beats headphones are more or less consistent with what we've been seeing in recent weeks. Have a look below.

One thing to consider: Apple offers free custom engraving on all AirPods and AirPods Pro cases when you buy from it directly. You'll get no such offer from third-party retailers such as Amazon.

Apple AirPods and Beats wireless headphones discounts, compared Model List price Best price (current) Best price (all-time) AirPods Pro $249 $235 $235 AirPods (2nd gen) $159 $139 $130 AirPods (2nd gen) with wireless charging case $199 $165 $155 Wireless charging case $79 $69 $65 Beats Studio3 $350 $200 $200 PowerBeats Pro $250 $250 $200 Beats Solo3 $200 $158 $121 PowerBeats3 Wireless $200 $119 $90

Apple AirPods Pro discounts

Apple AirPods Pro: $235 (save $15).

Apple AirPods (2nd gen) discounts

Apple AirPods with standard charging case: $139 (save $21).

Apple AirPods with wireless charging case: $165 (save $34).

Apple wireless charging case (case only, no AirPods): $69 (save $10).

Beats wireless headphones and earbuds discounts

Beats studio3: $200 (save $150).

Beats Solo3: $158 (save $42).

Powerbeats3: $119 (save $81).

