Esto también se puede leer en español.

Leer en español

Don't show this again

T-Mobile CEO to step down 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E electric SUV The Mandalorian Walmart Black Friday 2019 Google Stadia Early Black Friday Deals
CNET editors pick the products & services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Black Friday Apple headphones deals: $150 off Beats Studio3 at Best Buy

Plus: All of the other Apple AirPods and Beats Wireless headphone deals.

Listen
- 01:31
Airpods Pro
Sarah Tew/CNET
This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2019, your source for the season's best gifts and deals, hand-picked by the experts at CNET.

We're still more than a week out from Black Friday but the AirPods and Beats headphones deals are here now. The big deal of the day: Best Buy is celebrating Black Friday early with a doorbuster on the Beats Studio3. The price: $200 -- a $150 discount off the usual list price. 

See it at Best Buy

Also: For the first time since they were announced in October, Apple's new AirPods Pro are selling below list price. Amazon's $15 discount brings the price down to $235. (Note that they're currently out of stock and Amazon says they may not ship for up to four weeks.) 

See it at Amazon

Otherwise, discounts on most other Apple AirPods and Beats headphones are more or less consistent with what we've been seeing in recent weeks. Have a look below.

Black Friday 2019

One thing to consider: Apple offers free custom engraving on all AirPods and AirPods Pro cases when you buy from it directly. You'll get no such offer from third-party retailers such as Amazon.

Apple AirPods and Beats wireless headphones discounts, compared

Model List price Best price (current) Best price (all-time)
AirPods Pro $249 $235 $235
AirPods (2nd gen) $159 $139 $130
AirPods (2nd gen) with wireless charging case $199 $165 $155
Wireless charging case $79 $69 $65
Beats Studio3 $350 $200 $200
PowerBeats Pro $250 $250 $200
Beats Solo3 $200 $158 $121
PowerBeats3 Wireless $200 $119 $90

Read more: The best-sounding true wireless headphones of 2019

Apple AirPods Pro discounts

Apple AirPods Pro: $235 (save $15).

See it at Amazon

Apple AirPods (2nd gen) discounts

Apple AirPods with standard charging case: $139 (save $21).

See it at Amazon

Apple AirPods with wireless charging case: $165 (save $34).

See it at Amazon

Apple wireless charging case (case only, no AirPods): $69 (save $10). 

See it at Amazon

Beats wireless headphones and earbuds discounts

Beats studio3: $200 (save $150).

See it at Best Buy

Beats Solo3: $158 (save $42).

See it at Walmart

Powerbeats3: $119 (save $81).

See it at Amazon
Now playing: Watch this: How to win Black Friday and Cyber Monday in 2019
2:25

Originally published earlier this year. Regularly updated to reflect new sale prices.

CNET Holiday Gift Guide 2019

Apple