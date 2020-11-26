Black Friday Apple deals: $280 iPad 10.2-inch, $170 AirPods Pro, $800 Intel MacBook Air

Deal Savings Price













Black Friday 2020 deals on Apple devices are available now. We're seeing discounts on MacBooks, the Apple Watch, AirPods, and iPads, though sadly not yet the new iPhone 12, 12 Mini or 12 Pro. For holiday bargains, the Apple Store is actually the worst place to shop. Instead, we recommend checking competing stores' sale prices -- Amazon, Target and Walmart, for instance. Also, don't sleep on Best Buy, they have some major sales, especially if you're able to do curbside pickup. (They're all authorized Apple resellers, so your warranty will be in good standing.) As we move into Thanksgiving weekend, inventory and price cuts are fluctuating quickly. Right now, we're seeing solid discounts on iPads, Apple Watch, AirPods and older Intel MacBook Air models. Stay tuned -- we'll update this page as soon as we see a notable deal.

Note that prices and availability are accurate at time of publication, but they tend to fluctuate.

Scott Stein/CNET The eighth-gen iPad features a 10.2-inch display powered by the A12 chip. The 32GB model has a list price of $329, but many retailers sell it for $299, which is also Apple's education discount price. Best Buy had started Thursday with a $50 discount on the 32GB model and $70 off the 128GB, but that only applied to curbside pickups. But now Amazon appears to be matching those prices for delivery. Read our 2020 iPad review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Amazon currently has the best deal on a pair of Apple AirPods Pro at $170, thanks to a price match of Walmart's earlier deal (which has since sold out). The only catch? It's marked as shipping "within 1 to 2 months." Read our AirPods Pro review.

Dan Ackerman/CNET Note this is not the brand-new MacBook Air that runs on the company's M1 chip and will become available later in November. That model starts at $999. This one is the March 2020 Intel Core i3 model with the improved Magic Keyboard, and Amazon is selling it for $200 off -- that's a great price. Read our 2020 Intel MacBook Air review.

César Salza/CNET The latest Apple Watch with even more features is now on sale. In addition to an always-on display and ECG, the Series 6 monitors blood oxygen levels (though you shouldn't expect medical-grade results there). Regularly $399, Target recently dropped prices to $350. That deal has since disappeared, but Sam's Club has now dropped the price to as low as $330. Even better, Amazon is matching that price, at least on some colors. This is the first time this watch has gone on any sort of sale, so if you've been thinking about snapping it up, now is the time. Read our Apple Watch Series 6 review.

Amazon The GPS-only Series 3, which came out in 2017, remains the least expensive model in Apple's watch portfolio -- and, in light of its age and humble feature set, also the most dubious value. It dropped to as low as $119 at Walmart, but then quickly went out of stock.

Sarah Tew/CNET While the 13-inch MacBook Pro was updated with Apple's M1 processor, the larger 16-inch MacBook is still running on Intel processors. The good news is, the Core i7 in this model is no slouch when it comes to performance and neither is the AMD Radeon Pro graphics card it's paired with. The normal price is $2,399, but Amazon and Best Buy have it discounted to $2,149.

Walmart Apple's 10.9-inch iPad Air has 64GB of storage, and it's a solid device for the price. In fact, it delivers a good chunk of the iPad Pro experience for far less money than that model. Amazon is offering $40 off its usual $599 price tag, but only on the Space Gray color.

Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET The Apple Watch SE, which was just introduced back in September, got its first big price cut recently thanks to sales at Target and Walmart which chopped $50 off the retail price of both sizes. That was later matched by Amazon, but as of Nov. 23, those discounts -- $230 for the 40mm and $260 for the 44mm in some colors -- have disappeared. Now we're back to a much more modest $20 discount at Amazon. Read our Apple Watch SE review.