The preamble is over, and we're in the thick of Black Friday deals right now. There are nearly too many sales to keep track of, but Amazon's Black Friday page (along with this article) is good to keep bookmarked, since both are updated regularly. As of now, Amazon has lowered prices on a slew of its house brand media devices, with half-off deals on the Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick 4K leading the way. But that's just hors d'oeuvres in this holiday feast -- there are also deals on the Echo Show 8, Kindle Paperwhite, and a long list of non-Amazon products as well.

And don't shop at Amazon without checking out this pro tip: I recently discovered a few Amazon-specific cash-back tricks you may not know about. So check out my advice on how to save an extra 10% to 20% at Amazon.

So with no further ado, let's look at the best deals popping over at Amazon right now.

Amazon Fire, Echo Show and Kindle e-reader deals available right now

These sweet deals just arrived. If you're looking for an Echo Show, Fire player or tablet, the time to buy is here.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Fire Stick (the HD version -- if you want the 4K edition, scroll down a little) is just twenty bucks right now. That's not the best price we've ever seen on the Fire Stick, but it's still quite the bargain. See our review of the Fire TV Stick.

Sarah Tew/CNET Half it's normal price of $50, get Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for just $25. See our Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Save $30 on the new Fire TV Cube. (The older model was $70 during Prime Day.) See details on the 2019 Amazon Fire TV Cube.

Amazon It's not even released yet, but Amazon just trotted out its first-ever discount on the Echo Show 8. It's basically a larger version of the super popular Echo Show 5 (which is currently on sale for $80, FYI), and therefore better suited to places like the kitchen, where the 8-inch screen makes it easier to view cooking videos and the like. Read our Echo Show 8 preview.

This is the Goldilocks tablet in Amazon's line -- you're much better off getting this model versus the 7-incher (tempting though that may be at $30). See our Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet review.

Normally $130, the Paperwhite -- the best all-around Kindle e-reader -- is back down to just $85 during this sale. See our Kindle Paperwhite review.

Also available now:

Other Amazon Black Friday deals available now



As expected, some of the best early discounts are on Amazon devices (though some of the items below may be even cheaper next week). But I found a few noteworthy non-Amazon deals as well, so check those out, too.

Sarah Tew/CNET Released in early November, the AirPods Pro are available for a cheaper price. Regularly priced at $250, the small discount for the noise-canceling earbuds is great for those needing to upgrade their previous AirPods or those who want to dive into a truly wireless audio experience. Note that these keep going in and out of "backordered" status, but right now there appears to be no delay in shipping. Read our AirPods Pro review.

CATAN GmbH The eternally popular civilization-building board game is 55% off. This is the core game for 3-4 players.

Sarah Tew/CNET Wireless earbuds are all the rage, and Klips﻿ch adds its own into the market. The T5 True Wireless Earphones have a great sound with a fancy Zippo lighter-like case. You can save $50 when buying these earbuds early, but use the money saved to get more silicone tips to get just the right fit for your ear. Read our T5 True Wireless Earphones review.

23andMe Got some saliva to spare? Send a little to 23andMe and receive back over 125 DNA-based reports on your health, wellness, ancestry and the like. This is the lowest price we've seen on this kit, which normally runs $199.

Chamberlain Actually, this app-powered garage-door controller originally sold for $130, so in a way you're saving $100. It's been steadily creeping down in price, but this is the lowest I've seen it. It's compatible with most garage doors, and its usefulness cannot be overstated. Arguably the best $30 you can spend on your house right now. Read our Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Hub review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Adding a soundbar to your TV- and movie-watching experience will improve it like few other accessories can. Stuck trying to decide which one? Here's a good option at a particularly good price: For a limited time, while supplies last, Amazon has the Polk Command Bar for $199. That saves you $100. There are more affordable sound bars out there, but this one has two great perks: a wireless subwoofer and built-in Alexa smarts. Read our Polk Command Bar review.

LG Currently 42% off the list price, this is the best price we've seen on this 65-inch UHD TV. It includes both Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control and smart assistance, and Airplay 2 lets you cast from any Mac or iOS device to the big screen. LG also packs in a quad core processor that supports HDR color and Dolby Atmos 2.0 with 20 W integrated speakers.

Sony While Sony's WH-1000XM3 noise-canceling headphones showed up to party at $228 very briefly last week, we can't be sure that wasn't just a pricing error rather than a deliberate effort to undercut Bose. Nonetheless, it's now priced at $278, and we'd be surprised if it went any lower before the holidays. There's little doubt that these excellent-sounding headphones are the ones to beat right now, which is great, since they're priced about the same as its chief competitor, the Bose QuietComfort 35 II. This deal had expired, but it's back -- available now.

Read our Sony WH-1000XM3 review.

Amazon Vizio's 2019 P-Series Quantum TV cost $1,400 when it debuted earlier this year. Amazon's current deal saves $500 off Amazon's regular price, bringing this TV down to $900. That's even lower than its September sale price of $998. You'll get 4K HDR, a nice 65-inch display and smarts for Apple HomeKit, AirPlay and Alexa and Google voice commands. We haven't reviewed this model yet, but CNET's David Katzmaier loved its 2018 predecessor. Need an even bigger screen? There's also an option to purchase the 75-inch model for $1,499, an $800 discount.

Amazon deals that have expired (but are likely to return)

Bose Sure, there's an avalanche of competition out there, with more noise cancelling headphones than you can soundlessly shake a stick at. But Bose always seems to lead the pack with superb comfort, noise cancelling, and overall sound quality. Right now, you can get Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones for $70 off at Amazon. If you don't care about getting a dedicated Google Assistant button, you can still find otherwise identical, refurbished copies of the original Bose QuietComfort 35 headphones at Amazon as well. That said, the price has been fluctuating a bit -- we saw the QuietComfort 35 II for as low as $235 recently, so there might still be some surprises between now and Black Friday. But you certainly shouldn't pay more than $279 if you're in the market between now and the new year. Note: This deal will return by Black Friday. Read our Bose QuietComfort 35 II review.

The Instant Pot's Duo 7-in-1 model will drop down to $49 on Black Friday. If you're looking for some extra room for your Instant Pot culinary pursuits, this larger 8 quart Lux80 model is just $6 more. This deal, though, is only available for the day. Note: Excellent Instant Pot deals like this one will return for Black Friday.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Cheapskate proved himself prescient when he prognosticated that the Apple Watch Series 3 would hit another all-time low during Black Friday sales: It just dropped to $170 for the entry-level silver with white sport band model. Space gray and black models are still at the previous low of $190. That said, note that this model will drop to $129 at Walmart (and probably elsewhere) starting Nov. 27. Read our Apple Watch Series 3 review.

Amazon deals starting Sunday, Nov. 24



Amazon deals starting Wednesday, Nov. 27

Amazon deals starting Thursday, Nov. 28

That's it for now! Have you spotted any other great deals in Amazon's super early sale? Share them in the comments.

Now playing: Watch this: How to win Black Friday and Cyber Monday in 2019

Originally published earlier this month. Updated as new deals arrive and others expire.

