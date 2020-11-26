CNET también está disponible en español.

Best Black Friday AirPod deals: AirPods Pro savings at Amazon and Walmart

Black Friday is a great time to get Apple's AirPods Pro.

Walmart has has offeredThe retailer is now offering record-low prices on the AirPods Pro as part of its ongoing Black Friday sale. However, things go fast on Black Friday and they're now displaying as out of stock. Don't be disheartened -- it may be that more stock arrives over the weekend. Amazon matched the price, but it's now displaying as $199, a saving of $50 off the standard retail price. Prefer the baseline AirPods? They're currently selling for $119. That's up from their recent $99 sale price, but better than the Apple Store price of $159. 

Our advice? Seek out the AirPods Pro at $190 or less, and the standard AirPods at $120 or under. If they're not at those prices now, wait for those deals to return.

AirPods Pro: $199

Save $50 vs. Apple Store price
Sarah Tew/CNET

While Walmart's $169 deal was great, it quickly sold out. Amazon's saving is still decent though if you're keen to put Apple's best headphones in your ears. Read our AirPods Pro review.

$199 at Amazon

AirPods with wired charging case: $119

Save $30 vs. Apple Store price

Walmart came in strong to the early Black Friday sale game by marking down the AirPods to $99 -- the lowest price ever. That was matched by Amazon and (with membership) at Costco and Sam's Club. The deal has expired for now, but we'd expect it to return later in the season. Read our AirPods review.

$119 at Amazon

AirPods with wireless charging case: $150

Save $49 vs. Apple Store price
Sarah Tew/CNET

Personally, I would either get the cheaper AirPods or the AirPods Pro. But if you're really a zealot for wireless charging, know that you can get the standard AirPods with a wireless charging case for $150, which is a $49 savings versus the Apple Store price.

$150 at Amazon
This article is frequently updated to reflect current pricing. 