Best Black Friday 2020 deals
Black Friday AirPod deals: AirPods Pro hit all-time low of $169 at Amazon and Walmart

There's never been a better price for AirPods Pro.

Walmart promised, and it delivered: The retailer is now offering record-low prices on AirPods Pro as part of its ongoing Black Friday sale. As of Wednesday, Nov. 25, Apple's high-end true wireless earbuds are down to $169, which is far and away their lowest price to date. Even better, Amazon has already matched that price. If they happen to sell out, your next best option is $190 at Woot. Either price is a huge savings over the Apple Store, where they still sell for $249. Prefer the baseline AirPods? They're currently selling for $119. That's up from their recent $99 sale price, but better than the Apple Store price of $159. 

AirPods pricing 2020

Model Apple Store price Best price right now Best price (all-time)
AirPods Pro $249 $190 $169
AirPods $159 $119 $99
AirPods with wireless charging case $199 $150 $140


Our advice? Seek out the AirPods Pro at $190 or less, and the standard AirPods at $120 or under. If they're not at those prices now, wait for those deals to return.

AirPods Pro: $169

Save $80 vs. Apple Store price
Sarah Tew/CNET

The long-promised Walmart deal has finally landed, and it was immediately matched by Amazon. While they're in stock, you can get the AirPods Pro at all-time low price of $169. Otherwise, your best option is $190 at Woot, as mentioned above.  Read our AirPods Pro review.

AirPods with wired charging case: $119

Save $30 vs. Apple Store price

Walmart came in strong to the early Black Friday sale game by marking down the AirPods to $99 -- the lowest price ever. That was matched by Amazon and (with membership) at Costco and Sam's Club. The deal has expired for now, but we'd expect it to return later in the season. Read our AirPods review.

AirPods with wireless charging case: $150

Save $49 vs. Apple Store price
Sarah Tew/CNET

Personally, I would either get the cheaper AirPods or the AirPods Pro. But if you're really a zealot for wireless charging, know that you can get the standard AirPods with a wireless charging case for $150, which is a $49 savings versus the Apple Store price.

