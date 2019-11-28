With Black Friday only hours away, we're already deep into 2019's saving season on TVs, speakers, smart home, gaming and lots more. The biggest retailers including Walmart, Best Buy, Newegg, GameStop and Target are dropping prices like their hot, and showcasing the best deals in their Black Friday ads. Of course it's a transparent ploy, but who cares? It gives you time to check out the best bargains, and it lets you plan ahead for the busy holiday shopping season -- which is shorter this year thanks to a late Thanksgiving holiday.
We've compiled all of the ads from all of the major retailers together here. Some of the deals may not be in effect yet, but it's helpful to check them out now and plan your shopping strategy, especially for the doorbusters.
Best Buy's in-store sale starts at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 28, and it's been offering daily "doorbuster" deals following a 5-day pre-Black Friday sale. But we expect the online sales to start as early as 12:01 a.m. ET on Thanksgiving Day, if not earlier.
Full Best Buy Black Friday ad.
Top Best Buy Black Friday deals available now and coming soon. Includes:
- UE Boom 2 LE Portable Bluetooth Speaker: $70 (save $110)
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7: $649 (save $310)
Amazon's main Black Friday sale kicked off last week, so plenty of deals are already available right now. The online megaretailer has also outlined a full slate of deals it expects to roll out over the Thanksgiving shopping period.
Read more:
- Best Amazon early Black Friday 2019 deals available right now
- Amazon device deals starting Friday, Nov. 22
- Full Amazon Black Friday 2019 deals revealed: Up to 50% off electronics and more starting this week
Some of the deals that are live now include:
- Amazon Echo Show 8: $79.99 (Save $50)
- Amazon Music Unlimited: 4 months for 99 cents (Save $39)
Walmart's main Black Friday sale begins online at walmart.com at 7 p.m. PT on Wednesday, Nov. 27 (that's tonight). In stores, doors will open at 6 p.m. local time on Thanksgiving.
Until then, Walmart is already in the midst of its "Pre-Black Friday" event that's focused mainly on toys and electronics. There are plenty of deals to sort through here, so we've rounded up the best Walmart Black Friday deals so far.
Costco has turned the rest of November into Black Friday, with early deals available now and more to come. Here's where you can sign up for a Costco membership if you don't already have one.
Full Costco Black Friday and Cyber Monday ad.
Best Costco Black Friday deals available now for members. Includes:
- Sonos Play 1 speaker two-pack: $230 (save $40)
- Lenovo Flex 15 Series 2-in-1 touchscreen laptop: $780 (save $120)
Target's Black Friday preview sale ended Nov. 9, but the retailer continues to have occasional good offers every few days. The real Target Black Friday sale runs for three days starting on Thanksgiving and ending this Saturday, Nov. 30.
The best Target deals available right now. Includes:
- The Nikon D3500 DSLR camera bundle for $450 (save $400) -- drops to $400 on Nov. 28
- Buy two, get-one-free toys, games and books
At long last, the Sam's Club Black Friday ad has finally been unveiled. The stores will be closed on Thanksgiving-- a move which we totally respect -- but you can shop online on Turkey Day if you prefer. Otherwise, the doors open at 7 a.m. local time on Friday, Nov. 29 (and the sale runs through Dec. 1).
Full Sam's Club Black Friday ad.
The best Sam's Club deals we've found include:
GameStop's sales on items like PlayStation 4 systems, Xbox One systems, video games and accessories started a bit early, on Nov. 24 and runs through Dec. 2.
Newegg's Black Friday ad is out, covering a variety of gaming laptops, PC, gaming accessories and more. The full Black Friday sale started this past weekend, on Nov. 25 -- some deals are already out of stock, but there are still plenty left.
Originally published last week, and updated with new ads and deals.
