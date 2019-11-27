Holiday Gift Guide 2019

Black Friday is tantalizingly close, meaning we're almost ready for 2019's best deals on TVs, electronics, media and games. Stores like Walmart, Best Buy, Newegg, GameStop and Target are slashing prices and offering showcasing the best deals in their Black Friday ads. Of course it's a transparent ploy, but who cares? It gives us time to scope out the best bargains, and it lets you plan ahead for the busy holiday shopping season -- which is shorter this year thanks to a late Thanksgiving holiday.

We've compiled all of the ads from all of the major retailers together here. Some of the deals may not be in effect yet, but it's helpful to check them out now and plan your shopping strategy, especially for the doorbusters.

Now playing: Watch this: How to win Black Friday and Cyber Monday in 2019

Screenshot/CNET GameStop's sales on items like PlayStation 4 systems, Xbox One systems, video games and accessories started a bit early, on Nov. 24 and runs through Dec. 2. Full GameStop BlackFriday ad





Newegg Newegg's Black Friday ad is out, covering a variety of gaming laptops, PC, gaming accessories and more. The full Black Friday sale started this past weekend, on Nov. 25 -- some deals are already out of stock, but there are still plenty left. See all of Newegg's Black Friday deals.

Originally published last week, and updated with new ads and deals.

