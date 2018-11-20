Black Friday ads 2018: Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target and more reveal their best deals early

Walmart

If you're a savvy shopper, there's nothing quite like Black Friday. Right about now you're sure to see the best prices on the cool gadgets you've had your eye on all year. Now it's just a matter of getting the best deal.

Plenty of great Black Friday sales are already happening now at stores and online all across the country, including $200 PS4 and Xbox One bundles and deep discounts on our favorite TVs.

At CNET we've spent the last two weeks combing through all the sales and surfacing the deals we think you'll like best. But you don't have to take our word for it. Most stores have posted their complete Black Friday ads for you to check out online. If you want to get it straight from the horse's mouth, the biggest studs in the retail stable -- think Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy -- are talking below.

Here are the full Black Friday ads, unedited and uncut -- along with links to our curated lists of the best deals at each vendor.

Stores are presented in rough chronological order of when their respective online sales are starting.

Amazon

Full Black Friday toy catalog: Website link | PDF link

Amazon's sale started Nov. 16 but additional products are being added every day. Sales on Fire TV streamers and the first-ever discount on the brand-new Recast DVR were added Sunday. They'll be joined by Blink XT security cameras on Wednesday, and then nearly every other Echo speaker and Fire tablet on Thursday.

CNET's top picks: Black Friday 2018 Amazon deals now available: Fire tablets, Blink cameras and more

Target

Full Sunday, Nov. 18 to Wednesday, Nov. 21 ad: Target.com (includes some early Black Friday deals)

Full Black Friday ad: Target.com

Sale starts: Early sale started Nov. 18, with PS4 and Xbox deals among the first available. Early access Black Friday sales start midnight PT on Wednesday, Nov. 21 for Red Card members; Black Friday sales start 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 22

CNET's top picks: Target's Black Friday 2018 presale starts Sunday: $200 PS4 bundle, $400 Xbox One X and more

GameStop

Full Black Friday ad: GameStop.com

Sale started: Sunday, November 18, with PS4 and Xbox bundles available, along with plenty of discounts on specific titles.

CNET's top picks: GameStop Black Friday deals on Xbox One and PS4 start Sunday, Nov. 18 -- but so do Target's

Walmart



Full Black Friday ad: Walmart.com

Sale starts: Wed., Nov. 21, 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT online, but several items (including PS4 and Xbox One bundles) are now available

CNET's top picks: Black Friday 2018 Walmart deals start Wednesday: $199 PS4 and Xbox One bundles, $59 Instant Pot, $99 Google Home Hub and more

Best Buy

Full Black Friday ad: bestbuy.com

Sale starts: Thursday, November 22, 5 p.m., but several items (including PS4 and Xbox One bundles, TCL 6 Series TV and Lenovo Smart Display) are now available.

CNET's top picks: Black Friday 2018 deals at Best Buy: OLED TVs, Sonos, Google -- and the best HomePod price ever

Newegg

Full Black Friday ad: newegg.com

Sale starts: Monday, Nov. 19, noon ET/9 a.m. PT online

CNET's top picks: Newegg Black Friday 2018 deals: Acer Aspire 5 for $500, Nvidia Shield for $140

Kohl's

Full Black Friday ad: kohls.com

Sale starts: Monday, Nov. 19 at 1:01 a.m. ET (Sunday 10:01 p.m. PT) online; additional deals Thursday, Nov. 22 at 1:01 a.m. ET (Wed. 10:01 p.m. PT)

Kohl's is looking like the best place to get a PS4: The best Black Friday 2018 deal on the PS4 Spider-Man bundle

Staples



Full Black Friday ad: staples.com

Sale starts: Thursday, Nov. 22, online

CNET's top picks: Best Black Friday 2018 deals at Staples: $90 Amazon Fire HD and $580 Lenovo Flex live now, $24 Echo Dot, $99 Google Home Hub coming soon

Office Depot



Full Black Friday ad: officedepot.com

Sale starts: Thursday, Nov. 22, 12:01 a.m. online

CNET's top picks: Black Friday 2018 Office Depot deals: HP laptop for $450, Chromebook for $130

