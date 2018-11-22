Black Friday ads 2018: Live sales and best deals at Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target and more

Happy Thanksgiving! Black Friday is "officially" tomorrow, and many stores won't open until later on Thursday. But the online sales are well underway. Everything from great smart speakers under $25 (literally half price), great discounts on PS4, Xbox and Switch bundles and the best prices of the year on big-screen TVs.
At CNET we've spent the last three weeks combing through all the sales and surfacing the deals we think you'll like best. But you don't have to take our word for it. Most stores have posted their complete Black Friday ads for you to check out online. So if you want the unedited and uncut Black Friday ads from the likes of Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy, Staples, GameStop and more, you've come to the right place. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on the pages linked herein.
Updated Thursday, Nov. 22 at 7:18 a.m. PT.See the best Black Friday deals overall
Amazon
Full Black Friday toy catalog: Website link | PDF link
Online sale prices available now, with time-limited Lightning Deals throughout the weekend. A vast majority of Amazon devices (Echo speakers, Fire tablets, Fire TV streamers, Ring doorbells, Blink security cameras and more) are on sale at some of the best prices of the year.
CNET's top picks: Black Friday 2018 Amazon deals now available: Roku, Fire TV, $199 Alexa sound bar, Recast DVR, Fire tablets, Blink cameras and moreSee the top Amazon Black Friday deals
Walmart
Full Black Friday ad is here, online deals available here at Walmart.com
Online sale prices available now: $25 Google Home Mini and Nintendo Switch bundles are now available, alongside a huge number of great deals. In-store sale starts at 6 p.m. local time, at which time additional deals may appear online.
CNET's top picks: Black Friday 2018 Walmart deals: $25 Google Home Mini, Nintendo Switch bundles and moreSee the best Black Friday deals at Walmart
Target
Full Black Friday ad: Target.com
Online sale prices available now, Black Friday sales start in-store 5 p.m. local time Thursday, Nov. 22. Additional online deals may be available at that time as well.
CNET's top picks: Target's Black Friday 2018: Get $400 Xbox One X 1TB, $750 4K Vizio TV, $250 PlayStation VR bundle and more right now!
Best Buy
Full Black Friday ad here, online links at bestbuy.com
Online sale prices available now, including PS4 and Xbox One bundles, TCL 6 Series TV and Lenovo Smart Display) are now available. In-store sale starts Thursday, November 22, 5 p.m. local time, at which time additional online deals may become available.
CNET's top picks: Black Friday 2018 deals at Best Buy: TVs, Nintendo Switch, Apple HomePod, Google Home and more
GameStop
Full Black Friday ad here, on-site deals at GameStop.com
Online sale prices available now, in-store deals start 3 p.m. local time.
CNET's top picks: GameStop Black Friday deals on Xbox One and PS4 are now available -- at Target, Walmart and Best Buy, tooSee the best Xbox One Black Friday deals
See the best Black Friday PS4 deals
See the best Nintendo Black Friday deals
Newegg
Full Black Friday ad: newegg.com
Online sale prices available now.
CNET's top picks: Newegg Black Friday 2018 deals: Acer Aspire 5 for $500, Nvidia Shield for $140
Kohl's
Full Black Friday ad: kohls.com
Online sale prices available now. In-store sale starts Thursday, November 22, 5 p.m. local time, at which time additional online deals may become available.
Kohl's is looking like the best place to get a PS4: The best Black Friday 2018 deal on the PS4 Spider-Man bundle
Staples
Full Black Friday ad: staples.com
Online sale prices available now. Store opens Friday, 7 a.m. local time.
CNET's top picks: Best Black Friday 2018 deals at Staples: $90 Amazon Fire HD and $580 Lenovo Flex live now, $24 Echo Dot, $99 Google Home Hub coming soon
Office Depot
Full Black Friday ad: officedepot.com
Online sale prices available now. Store opens Friday.
CNET's top picks: Black Friday 2018 Office Depot deals: HP laptop for $450, Chromebook for $130
Black Friday 2018 deals in each category
- TV deals for Black Friday 2018: The best and cheapest TVs of the year
- Streamer deals for Black Friday 2018: Roku, Chromecast and Fire TV, starting at $25
- Headphone deals for Black Friday 2018 (early edition)
- Smart home Black Friday 2018 deals: Half-priced Echo Dot, $99 Google Home Hub and more
- Black Friday 2018: The best deals so far
Black Friday 2018 deals by store
- Amazon's Black Friday 2018: Deals on Kindles, Fire TVs, Alexa speakers and more
- Target's Black Friday 2018 deals: $200 PS4 and Xbox bundles, $150 Fitbit Versa and more
- Costco Black Friday 2018 deals arrive: $250 iPad, $300 Dyson and more
Black Friday 2018: CNET's complete coverage
- Black Friday 2018 hub: Every CNET story so far
- When is Black Friday 2018?
- Black Friday 2018: The best deals so far
- 5 things to know about Black Friday 2018
- How to tell if that Black Friday deal is really a deal
- Black Friday vs. Cyber Monday: What's the difference?
- How to save even more on Black Friday and Cyber Monday
Amazon Fire
-
Review•Amazon Fire review: Is this $50 tablet any good? We tell you why it is and isn't.
-
Preview•Amazon introduces world's first reasonable $50 tablet (hands-on)
-
How To•5 ways to make your Amazon Fire tablet better
-
News•Best Black Friday 2018 deals at Staples: $99 Canon imageClass laser printer, $90 Amazon Fire HD and $580 Lenovo Flex live now, $24 Echo Dot, $99 Google Home Hub coming soon
Discuss: Black Friday ads 2018: Live sales and best deals at Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target and more
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.