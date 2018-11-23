Black Friday ads 2018: Live sales and best deals at Walmart, Amazon Best Buy, Target and more

Walmart

Today's the day!

Online sales for Black Friday are well underway and there are lots of bargains to be had: everything from great smart speakers under $25 (literally half price) to amazing discounts on PS4, Xbox and Switch bundles.

There are iPads for $250 and some great TV deals, and you can head here for some of our favorite bargains so far.

At CNET, we've spent the last three weeks combing through all the sales and surfacing the deals we think you'll like best. But you don't have to take our word for it before spending your hard-earned currency. Most stores have posted their complete Black Friday ads for you to check out online. So if you want the unedited and uncut Black Friday ads from the likes of Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy, Staples, GameStop and more, you've come to the right place. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on the pages linked herein.

Updated Friday, Nov. 23 at 1:02 p.m. PT.

Black Friday 2018 ads

Amazon

Full Black Friday toy catalog: Website link | PDF link

Online sale prices available now, with time-limited Lightning Deals throughout the weekend. A vast majority of Amazon devices (Echo speakers, Fire tablets, Fire TV streamers, Ring doorbells, Blink security cameras and more) are on sale for some of the best prices of the year.

CNET's top picks: Black Friday 2018 Amazon deals now available: Roku, Fire TV, $199 Alexa sound bar, Recast DVR, Fire tablets, Blink cameras and more

Walmart



Full Black Friday ad is here, online deals available here at Walmart.com.

Online sale prices available now: $25 Google Home Mini and Nintendo Switch bundles, alongside a huge number of great deals.

CNET's top picks: Black Friday 2018 Walmart deals: $25 Google Home Mini, Nintendo Switch bundles and more

Target

Full Black Friday ad: Target.com

Online sale prices available now, Black Friday discounts are now live in-store. Additional online deals may be available as well.

CNET's top picks: Target's Black Friday 2018: Get $400 Xbox One X 1TB, $750 4K Vizio TV, $250 PlayStation VR bundle and more right now!

Best Buy

Full Black Friday ad here, online links at bestbuy.com.

Online sale prices available now, including PS4 and Xbox One bundles, TCL 6 Series TV and Lenovo Smart Display). The sale started Thanksgiving Day, and many deals are still available in-store and online.

CNET's top picks: Black Friday 2018 deals at Best Buy: TVs, Nintendo Switch, Apple HomePod, Google Home and more

GameStop

Full Black Friday ad here, on-site deals at GameStop.com

Online sale prices available now, in-store deals are live as well.

CNET's top picks: GameStop Black Friday deals on Xbox One and PS4 are now available -- at Target, Walmart and Best Buy, too

Newegg

Full Black Friday ad: newegg.com

Online sale prices available now.

CNET's top picks: Newegg Black Friday 2018 deals: Acer Aspire 5 for $500, Nvidia Shield for $140

Kohl's

Full Black Friday ad: kohls.com

Online sale prices available now. Note also that Kohl's shoppers get $15 worth of in-store credit for every $50 they spend, which is a great deal if you're a regular.

Kohl's is also looking like the best place to get a PS4: The best Black Friday 2018 deal on the PS4 Spider-Man bundle

Staples



Full Black Friday ad: staples.com

Online sale prices available now.

CNET's top picks: Best Black Friday 2018 deals at Staples: $90 Amazon Fire HD and $580 Lenovo Flex live now, $24 Echo Dot, $99 Google Home Hub coming soon

Office Depot



Full Black Friday ad: officedepot.com

Online sale prices available now. Store opens Friday.

CNET's top picks: Black Friday 2018 Office Depot deals: HP laptop for $450, Chromebook for $130

