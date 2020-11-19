Black Friday 2020 vacuum deals: Save on Shark, Hoover, Bissell and more

Deal Savings Price







Show more (1 item)

Holiday Gift Guide 2020

November 27 will be here faster than you can say turkey sandwich. But well ahead of that date comes tons of Black Friday deals. Large retail stores such as Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy plan to entice shoppers with plenty of discounts on a wide range of products. Vacuum cleaners, for example, is one category where you can expect to save big. Many retailers have already announced Black Friday deals on cordless and robot vacuums, with more in the works.

So whether you're looking to snag a Dyson or Roomba for less, you've come to the right place. Here are Black Friday 2020 deals that are available now, along with some just around the corner. (We'll update this story as more sales cycle in and out.)

Chris Monroe/CNET Shark's Robot Vacuum is on sale for $95 off, and though it's half-off deal from earlier this week is gone, $299 for a vacuum that will clean your house for you isn't a bad deal. You can even limit its coverage to certain rooms, thanks to a home mapping feature.

Best Buy Save $100 off of the Hoover ONEPWR FloorMate, a wet-dry mop that can tackle hardwood, tile, laminate, and area rugs.

Best Buy Designed to clean both hard surfaces and area rugs, the CrossWave has two water tanks. One tank collects dirty water while the other contains the appliance's cleaning solution.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET The Dyson V10 Animal Pro cordless vacuum has many things in common with the current V11 model. It's light, easy to maneuver, and offers an air filtration system to expel cleaner air as it cleans. The V10 has a rechargeable battery too. Right now Best Buy has marked the V10 down $150 off of its list price of $550.

iRobot Save $200 on the iRobot Roomba 960 robot vacuum. Best Buy has shaved its price down to $300. Not bad for an automatic floor cleaner that navigates systematically, works with a mobile app, plus Google Assistant and Alexa.