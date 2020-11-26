Black Friday 2020 TV deals: 55-, 60-, 65-inch TVs from Samsung, Sony, Insignia, LG at Walmart, Best Buy and Amazon

Deal Savings Price





























Yes, Black Friday deals are here, and within hours, they'll be supplanted by Cyber Monday sales, too. This is otherwise known as the best time of the year to buy a TV, whether you're looking for a Samsung, Vizio, Sony, LG, TCL, Hisense or anything else in between. Retailers across the board -- Best Buy, Walmart, Target and Amazon -- have flooded the zone with discounted models in all sizes, with small models as low as $100 and 65-inchers going for as little as $250. And, of course, all of these are smart TVs, many running Roku, Android TV or Amazon Fire TV operating systems.

Since sales started early, many of the best deals have sold out or disappeared online, but we'll keep checking in case they return. In the meantime you'll likely see plenty of "deals" that aren't so good. If you're looking for a cheap TV, here's a quick cheat sheet.

What's a good price on a cheap Black Friday TV in 2020?

32-inch for $120

40- to 43-inch for $150

50-inch for $300

55-inch for $350

65-inch for $500

75-inch for $700

The prices above are ballpark for TVs we typically don't review at CNET because their image quality is basically the same: mediocre, but possibly good enough for most people. Expect to pay hundreds more for better TVs.

Our favorite TV deals are curated below, and we're constantly updating the list. Note that these deals are constantly in flux, and this article is being updated regularly to account for new, better deals and expired discounts.

TCL Yes, we've seen 55- and even 65-inch TVs this season selling for as little as $230 to $250. But they've mostly been models with Android TV, which isn't our favorite smart TV system. This TCL model is a 2020 update of that companies 4-series line. It's got the latest Roku smart TV system -- meaning you can get every channel except HBO Max -- and a whopping 4 HDMI inputs. And it only costs $30 more than the 50-inch model. Its 4K picture quality doesn't match the step-up 6-series, but at this price, there's little to complain about. Read our review of the 2019 model.

Best Buy TCL is best known for its Roku TVs, and we like the Roku smart TV system better than the Android TV version in this television, but for this price you can just buy a Roku Streaming Stick Plus, attach it to this TV and still come out ahead. Aside from its smarts we expect this 4-Series TV to perform "good enough," just like the Roku equivalent.

Sarah Tew/CNET We haven't reviewed Vizio's first OLED TV yet -- the company has been late shipping samples due to COVID-19 -- but Vizio TVs have performed well in past reviews and this price, compared to something like the LG CX below, might be too good to pass up. There's also a 65-inch size on sale for $1,500.

Sarah Tew/CNET First up is this Fire TV Edition from Insignia. We don't like Amazon's Fire TV as much as Roku because Fire TV menus push Amazon content too much and are more confusing in general compared with the simplicity of Roku TV. On the other hand, this TV has built-in Alexa, pairs well with an Echo Dot (pictured) and is $30 cheaper than the equivalent 32-inch Roku at Amazon.

Insignia This slightly larger Insignia has recently been selling for $150, but Best Buy sliced another $10 off the price.

Samsung Also part of Walmart's Nov. 25 sale, this TV is available now at Best Buy for the same price. It's not the cheapest TV on the market at this size, and we expect models like the Vizio M-Series (which has local dimming) to perform better, but if you like the Samsung brand, it's a very good price.

Sony We haven't reviewed this OLED, but we expect its image quality to be similar to the LG CX below (as in: spectacular), and at Best Buy, the 65-inch size is on a deep sale at currently less than the CX. We'd still take the CX, however, mainly because the Sony lacks cutting-edge gaming extras. But if that doesn't matter to you -- or if the CX is out of stock -- this is an excellent deal.

Sarah Tew/CNET One of our favorite pre-Black Friday deals on an excellent television is back. The X900H has the best image quality of any TV on this list that's not an OLED and includes cutting-edge connectivity that's tailor-made for the new Xbox Series X and PS5.

Richard Peterson/CNET E D I T O R S ’ C H O I C E That 55-inch above is excellent, but if you can afford it, get this 65-inch one instead. This is the sweet spot size for the LG CX -- it's big enough to really appreciate its stellar image quality. The $1,850 price is available to members of the My Best Buy rewards program (it's free to join). Read our LG CX series review.

Best Black Friday deals coming soon

The following deals aren't available yet, but they are coming soon. Patience, deals Padawan.

Best Buy This is simply the best deal yet we've seen for Black Friday 2020. Slightly smaller than the 70-inch model and much cheaper, this TV will sell out fast once it appears. The catch? We're not sure when it's coming in stock, or even if it's coming back in stock. If you're interested, check Best Buy's page often.

Black Friday deals that have sold out or expired

The deals below are mostly gone, but since they could come back at any time, we're keeping them here for now. Some of the TVs below may also be available in-store in your local area, even though they're sold out online.

Amazon This is a spectacular price on a 50-inch TV, so expect it to sell out almost immediately.

Best Buy We haven't reviewed this set and based on its specs we don't expect it to match the picture quality of the best 75-inch models, but if you prioritize a big picture over everything else, this is the cheapest price we've seen for a 70-inch TV, period. Like the TCL, it runs Android TV.

Target The best TV deal in Target's early Black Friday sale is on another 70-inch TV we haven't reviewed. LG's OLED sets (see below) will deliver a much better picture but if you can't afford a better TV, and the Hisense above doesn't appeal to you, this is still a very good price. This deal is currently out of stock online but may be available at your local store.

Sarah Tew/CNET We've seen 70-inch TVs come down to $400, but this is still a very good price on a gigantic TV. This model (V705x-H1) is very similar to the V705-H3, currently selling for $660. The V-Series is Vizio's cheapest TV for 2020, and while we haven't reviewed it, we expect entry-level picture quality: good enough for most people, but not as good as something like the M-Series.

David Katzmaier/CNET E D I T O R S ’ C H O I C E The best TV we've ever reviewed is in a whole other league compared with the doorbusters on this list, and this is the best price of the year. We don't expect it to go down too much further this year, but even if it does, the price drop won't be massive. Read our LG CX series review.

Walmart This TV is the first item listed in Walmart's Nov. 11 pre-Black Friday ad, so we expected it to sell out fast. The retailer's Onn house brand isn't known for world-beating image quality, but we expect it to perform about as well as the TCL 4-Series (see below) and it has the same great Roku operating system.