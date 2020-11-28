Black Friday 2020: The best deals still available at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, Staples and more

Deal Savings Price









































































Thanksgiving, Black Friday and Cyber Monday -- it's all a blur of food, Zoom calls, football, parades and, of course, shopping. The deals have been in full flow for weeks, but many of the best ones only appeared once we hit Black Friday proper. While Black Friday has come and gone, many of these deals will extend through the weekend and just be rechristened as Cyber Monday deals when the calendar flips over to Nov. 30. But the big challenge to online holiday shoppers has been inventory issues: Most of the top deals -- from $250 big-screen TVs to $170 AirPods Pro headphones -- are long gone, or the ship dates are well into January. (You should still take the plunge: Sometimes, especially on Amazon, those shipping dates get moved up once inventory adjusts in subsequent days.)

So where does that leave us as we begin the weekend? We've pulled together some of our favorite deals, most of which were still in stock at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, Newegg and other stores at the time of this writing. While some of the best AirPods Pro, Oculus Quest and Apple Watch deals are long gone, you can still find a $50 Google Nest Hub, a discounted iPhone 12 with free bundled AirPods Pro and some pretty good discounts on Wyze smart-home gear. Check the latest additions, and earlier deals still available, in the list below.

In the meantime, start your engines for Cyber Monday. Stores have begun to pivot their sales toward that event. We'll see more of the same, sure, but also a smattering of new deals. Here's our roundup of the best Cyber Monday sales coming soon.

Read more: Black Friday 2020 ad scans

Note we're keeping a few expired and sold-out items in the list below because we think they might return at some point. Keep this post bookmarked and check it often for updates.

Best Black Friday 2020 deals available now

As noted above, these deals are going fast. We're doing our best to keep the listings updated, but note that any item here may sell out without warning.

Lenovo Even Chromebooks don't come much cheaper than this Lenovo Flex 3. Regularly $279, you can now save $100 on this 2-in-1 convertible that's powered by a MediaTek MT8173C processor, 4GB RAM and 32GB of storage. And because this is a convertible, the 1,366x768-pixel HD IPS display is a touchscreen.

Amazon The Kindle Oasis is the ebook reader with Amazon's biggest display. It usually sells for $250, but is now only $175. It's equipped with 8GB RAM and the 7-inch Paperwhite display is full waterproof.

Tile Tile usually makes you buy a multipack in order to get a decent discount. This is one of the best deals on record for a single tracker -- which just happens to be one of my favorite products. Add it to your keychain, then use the Tile app when those keys go missing. Just as valuable, double-press the Tile button and it rings your phone (even when set to silent).

Amazon All four colors of the all-new Fire HD 8 are available for $55. It features an 8-inch display, naturally, USB-C connectivity and 32GB of storage. You can expect to get as much as 12 hours of battery life between charges.

Chris Monroe/CNET You can get the Amazon Echo Show 5 for half-off right now. the 5.5-inch display can display YouTube videos, recipes and video chats, and it's small enough that you can fit it in places the Echo Show 8 is a little too cumbersome for.

Bio Bidet This time last year you wouldn't have thought that Black Friday would be the time to buy a bidet, but here we are. The Bio Bidet Bliss BB2000 replaces your existing seat and delivers multiple cleaning modes, a heated seat, a slow-closing lid, a massage mode and more. Of course, it also includes a remote control.

Wyze This is actually one of several Black Friday deals currently running at Wyze. Others include 20% off the Wyze Cam Pan, the Wyze Cam v2 and a free Keypad with the purchase of a Wyze Lock. Cam Plus is the company's premium cloud service, offering unlimited video storage and motion alerts, no cooldown requirement between video captures, face- and person-detection and lots more. It's absolutely worth it if you're running one or more Wyze Cams (which you will be with this giveaway). The Wyze Cam v3 is the latest version of the camera. It's a winner. Read our Wyze Cam v3 review.

Kraumetic Need some weights to round out your home gym? Use promo code Y2QERXMF to knock $124 off the regular price of this dumbbell set, which uses thread nuts to let you quickly and easily change the weight. Here's the head-scratching part: The listing says 20, 40, 60, 80 and 100 pounds, but at least one photo shows a 1.25kg plate, which is equivalent to just 2.75 pounds. Two of those and you'd have just over five pounds on a single dumbbell. Even so, it's everything you need for arm, shoulder and chest workouts, so I won't quibble about the curious numbers.

Patrick Holland/CNET Visible, which runs on Verizon's network, is sweetening its iPhone 12 deals: When you buy an iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro or iPhone 12 Pro Max, you'll get a free pair of AirPods Pro. Those are worth $249 -- though as you'll see below, they're currently on sale for $170. What's more, although the phones themselves are priced a few dollars higher than what Apple charges, you get a fairly substantial rebate (in the form of a prepaid Mastercard): $100 for the Mini, $150 for the iPhone 12 and Pro, $200 for the Pro Max. Meanwhile, Visible charges a flat rate of $40 a month for unlimited service, or you can take advantage of its Party Pay option for rates as low as $25.

César Salza/CNET CNET has dubbed the Fitbit Charge 4 the best all-around fitness tracker of 2020 for its low price, slim design, fashionable and functional straps and solid set of features, including GPS and sleep tracking. While it doesn't have a full-color display like most smartwatches, the small design makes it comfortable to wear 24/7, and the battery life lasts about four days, or seven if you turn off GPS. If you're looking to get a fitness tracker for someone who doesn't already wear one, this is a great buy. Read our Fitbit Charge 4 review. Another option: Kohl's also has the Fitbit Charge for $100, but it comes with $30 in Kohl's Cash to spend on a subsequent purchase. Assuming you can make use of that, it's definitely the better deal. Read more: All the Black Friday Fitbit and smartwatch deals

Tyler Lizenby/CNET With its 7-inch touchscreen, the Nest Hub offers more viewable area than the 5.5-inch Echo Show 5 (which is currently on sale for $45). But the real question is whether you want Google Assistant running the smart show in your house instead of Alexa. If the answer is yes, this is an outstanding deal. Alas, Walmart's slightly better deal, which included $20 in Vudu credit, has expired. Read our Google Nest Hub review.

Chris Monroe/CNET The Echo Show 8 is simply a larger version of the Echo Show 5, but that makes it a better candidate for the kitchen and other places you might prefer a bigger display. (It's definitely preferable for video calls.) This matches the lowest price on record for this model. Read our Echo Show 8 review.

Apple's new flagship watch just got a solid discount ahead of Black Friday -- the biggest so far, in fact. That price is good only for certain colors, however, and those have been changing day to day. Right now, for example, the Product Red and gold aluminum versions are $330; the other colors are $379. But it was the other way around yesterday, so it's hard to be certain what you'll find. Read our Apple Watch Series 6 review.

AOC Expand your desktop workspace with this super slim 1080p monitor, which features VGA and HDMI inputs and comes with a three-year warranty. If that model sells out, there's also an HP V24i for $90, though it has only a one-year warranty.

Tytan Tiles Need a gift for a youngster? This kit consists of magnetic building blocks in a variety of shapes and sizes, so they're great even for toddlers (but also fun for just about any age). At $20, this is around $10 less than similar kits you'll see elsewhere. Want more tiles? There's an 80-piece set for $30 and a 120-piece set for $40. All three come with a drawstring bag and a little car with wheels.

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET Amazon, Walmart, Costco and other stores had the AirPods at $99 earlier this month -- the lowest price on record -- but for the moment that deal is gone. In its place: $110 AirPods on Amazon, also "for the moment." Read more: The best Black Friday AirPods deals Will $99 AirPods be back? [Shakes Magic 8-Ball.] All signs point to yes. Read our AirPods review.

Jackbox Games Having a small, masked gathering this weekend? Jackbox party games are a blast. They're on sale for up to 50% off on PC platforms like Steam and Fanatical. Just plug your laptop into the TV, then gather everyone around with their phones and tablets. I'm a huge fan of Quiplash, but there are lots of other great titles as well. Buy a Party Pack for maximum savings.

David Carnoy/CNET Insanely popular with runners, Aftershokz headphones rarely go on sale. This price is the lowest I've seen for the Aeropex, the current flagship of the lineup. Why the fuss over these 'phones? Their bone-conduction design lets you enjoy your tunes and podcasts while still hearing the sounds around you (like, say, oncoming traffic). There's an even cheaper option: the Aftershokz OpenMove for $80 (save $20), also the lowest price on record.

Roku It may be two years old, but the Roku Premiere is still an excellent streamer. It has apps for pretty much every streaming service under the sun, and it slings them all at 4K. The latest version supports HDR, too. Whether there's a "dumb" TV you're looking to make smart or an old Roku that's in need of replacing, it's hard to beat this all-time-low price. Note that the Roku Ultra 2020 is on sale for $70, with extra features like Bluetooth streaming and a remote with headphone jack. You can also get the Roku Streambar for $100. Read our Roku Premiere review.

Chris Monroe/CNET It's the first-ever sale on Amazon's new version of the mid-range Echo, which arrives with a new HomePod Mini-like orb shape (one that extends to the new Echo Dot as well -- and that's on sale for $29). We liked the improved sound quality and powerful bass in this version. Read our Amazon Echo review.

DJI Finally! We've been hoping for a reduction on the rarely discounted Mavic Mini, which is a simply fantastic personal drone. This isn't the lowest price we've ever seen, but it's definitely the best deal in a while. Same goes for the Fly More Combo, which you can grab for $449 (a $50 savings). Yes, there's now a Mavic Mini 2, but it starts at $449. Is it worth the extra $90? That's your call, but the original is pretty sweet. Note that if Amazon runs out, Best Buy is matching the price, and you can buy it direct from DJI as well (with a free canvas bag thrown in for good measure).

AeroGarden As we roll into winter, I'm already missing my garden -- especially the herbs I grow to make homemade chermoula (my best discovery of 2019). LED-powered indoor gardens to the rescue! There are lots of these on the market right now, some pretty pricey. This is an unusually good deal on the AeroGarden Harvest Elite Slim, which supports up to six seed pods and comes with a starter heirloom-salad seed kit.

Sarah Tew/CNET Normally $30, the new-for-2020 Fire Stick Lite continues to see a solid discount ahead of Black Friday. This entry-level streamer delivers 1080p video with HDR support (but not 4K). The big missing apps are HBO Max and Peacock (for now), but the Alexa-powered voice remote is top-notch. Read more: The best Black Friday streamer deals Read our Fire TV Stick Lite review.

Kojima Productions Score a boxed copy of one of 2019's biggest (and weirdest) games for the lowest price ever. We still don't understand what "stranding" is (just sounds like a misspelled word), but at least you don't have to pay $60 to experience it for yourself. Read our Death Stranding review.

Best Buy TCL is best known for its Roku TVs, and we like the Roku smart TV system better than the Android TV version in this television, but for this price you can just buy a Roku Streaming Stick Plus, attach it to this TV and still come out ahead. Aside from its smarts we expect this 4-Series TV to perform "good enough," just like the Roku equivalent. This TV was previously $30 less, and may get there again. So although $120 is a solid discount, you might want to wait and see if the better deal returns. Read more: The best Black Friday TV deals

Best Buy A pressure cooker is one of the most versatile tools you can add to your kitchen, and at this price it's one of the most affordable. Insignia's model appears nearly identical to the equivalent Instant Pot, offering 10 preset modes for things like rice, meat, soup and even cake. It features a delayed-start option, an automatic keep-warm function and a dishwasher-safe nonstick pot.

Amazon This is only the third time this kit has been priced this low. It's an insanely popular item, as it's great not only for checking your ancestry, but also for identifying potentially serious health issues. Makes a great gift, too.

Crock-Pot One of several cookers on sale at Kohl's, this one seems a particularly great deal on an item every kitchen needs. Score the beloved Crock-Pot for just $25.50 with promo code THANKS. This model has lid clamps for easier travel. Take note that shipping isn't free, however, unless your cart hits $75. But you can pick it up in-store and bypass shipping altogether.

Instant Pot These days, a multicooker is an essential kitchen tool, like a toaster oven or microwave. This Instant Pot Viva can get you in the multicooker business for half price: $49 buys you a nine-in-one gadget that works as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, sous vide, cake maker and more. It has a 6-quart capacity and comes with 15 preset programs for recipes that include soups, beans, rice, ribs and eggs. Read more: The best Black Friday Instant Pot deals

Bose If ever there was a time to tune out the world, it's now. (Because, you know, election, pandemic, murder hornets...) Sure, there are newer over-the-ear noise-canceling cans from Sony and even Bose, but this perennial favorite was great when it came out and it's still great now -- especially at this price, which rivals the lowest we've seen. Original list price: $350. Read our Bose QuietComfort 35 II review.

Eufy You don't have to spend hundreds to add some automation to your house cleaning. The Eufy RoboVac 25C can be controlled via a mobile app or by voice with Alexa and Google Home. It's smart enough to differentiate between floors and carpet and can avoid stairs automatically.

Early Black Friday deals: Sold out or expired (for now)

Lenovo's premium two-in-one, the Yoga C940, boasts a sturdy and sleek all-metal design and a touch display that can rotate 360 degrees into tablet mode. It includes an active pen and can also instantly wake from sleep, one of the phone-like features it received courtesy of Intel's Project Athena. This configuration features a 14-inch display with a 4K resolution powered by a 10th-gen Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD with 32GB of superfast Optane memory. A similarly configured Yoga C40 on Lenovo's site works out to $1,650, so this deal is even better than it looks. And it already looked good. Read more: The best Black Friday laptop deals Read our Lenovo Yoga C940 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET This was briefly selling for just $100 a short while ago, but even at $140 it's a deal worth considering. As a general rule, we don't like Amazon's Fire TV as much as Roku because Fire TV menus push Amazon content too much and are more confusing in general. But this model does have a voice remote with Alexa, and the price is mighty compelling for a screen of this size. Read more: The best Black Friday TV deals

Angela Lang/CNET AirPods Pro are all about the noise cancellation: These in-ear buds block outside noise better than just about any other product on the market. They're also great for calls and offer an excellent transparency mode. Like to work out? The AirPods Pro earbuds are sweat-resistant. Standard AirPods are not. Read our AirPods Pro review. Walmart had them for an all-time-low $169 yesterday, but quickly sold out. Amazon is currently offering a (near) price match at $170, though they're "temporarily out of stock." Thankfully, you can still get your order in at $170, but delivery is TBD. And here's a pro tip: Use your Amazon Prime Rewards Visa card to get 5% back on this purchase. Don't have that card? If you're a Prime subscriber, grab it and score a $100 Amazon gift card. Read more: The best Black Friday AirPods deals

Microsoft Pretty straightforward: Add this $100 gift card to your cart, apply promo code 23BKFCYMB63, check out for $88. (Note that you need a Newegg account in order to use this or any other code.) The card is delivered electronically.

Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET New for 2020, the Apple Watch SE is the middle child of the Apple Watch lineup. It's got the same basic design as the Series 6, but lacks that model's always-on display, ECG functionality and oxygen saturation measurements. The 40mm and 44mm models run $279 and $309 at the Apple Store -- and have been marked as low as $229 and $259 during previous early Black Friday sales. If you see higher prices, be patient: Those deals will likely return. Read our Apple Watch SE review.

Scott Stein/CNET The new Oculus VR headset is among my favorite products of 2020. Deals are all but impossible to come by; just finding it in stock is a challenge. So if you're thinking of getting one, don't miss this Newegg offer, which includes a $15 Newegg gift card (delivered electronically after your purchase). How great is the Quest 2? CNET's Scott Stein thinks you should skip buying a new Xbox or PlayStation and get this instead. To learn more, read his Oculus Quest 2 review.

Lenovo Here's a solid deal on a spacious laptop, one that features a 14-inch screen, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of onboard storage and eight-hour battery life. My only reservation is with the 1,366x768-pixel screen, which is a little on the low-res side. But for students doing homework, Zoom meetings and the like, it's fine.

What you need to know about Black Friday 2020

Black Friday 2020 is shaping up to be a very different kind of shopping experience than any holiday shopping weekend in recent memory. With ongoing inventory issues due to the extended global pandemic -- not to mention the need for retailers to maintain a safe environment for customers and employees -- it's likely that there will be no throngs of expectant customers lining up for hours ahead of massive doorbuster sales. In addition, the retailers listed below require customers to wear face coverings:

Read more: 4 things you need to know about Black Friday 2020

