Black Friday 2020 Switch game deals: Walmart is dropping Mario, Zelda and more to $30 starting Wednesday

Holiday Gift Guide 2020

While Black Friday is still a couple short days away, Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy have already slashed prices on some of our favorite Switch titles, including a few great multiplayer games you can play with your whole family this holiday season. Most of the games are currently $20 off the digital versions, and some prices are even lower for a physical copy. Starting at 7pm Eastern Standard Time on Nov. 25, though, Walmart will be dropping many popular Switch games to $30 or less -- some of the best deals you'll find any time for these modern classics.

We're keeping an eye out for the best deals on Switch games and will keep this list up to date.

By the way, if you want a deal on the Switch console itself, note that Nintendo is bundling in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and 3 months of Nintendo Online, but you'll need to seek out that special new SKU of the Switch that goes on sale Nov. 25.

This version of the old classic has been fully remastered for the Switch. It usually sells for $60. See GameSpot's review of Link's Awakening.

Nintendo While it's not the greatest Mario game on the Switch, it's still a good gateway to the series and totally worth playing -- and it's even more compelling at half off. See GameSpot's review of New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe.

Nintendo Yoshi's Crafted World is pretty much what you'd expect from a Yoshi game: lobbing eggs and gobbling up your enemies -- all in a delightful, diorama-like world. See GameSpot's review of Yoshi's Crafted World.

Screenshot by Scott Stein/CNET A magnificent, sprawling strategy game, Fire Emblem will keep you on your toes with endless RPG adventures. See GameSpot's review of Fire Emblem: Three Houses.

Nintendo Arguably one of the best games of 2019, Luigi's Mansion 3 is still a top seller. See GameSpot's review of Luigi's Mansion 3.

Nintendo Quirky and creative, Splatoon 2 is even more of a blast to play on the Switch. Like the rest of these discounts, you can get it for only $30. See GameSpot's review of Splatoon 2.

Nintendo/Screenshot by Sean Keane/CNET If you love classic Mario, but want to get more creative, this game will help you make your own platforming worlds. You can also get online and play the creations of thousands of other players.

Nintendo Mario vs Rabbids was the turn-based strategy hit that no one expected. It's a few years old, but as Nintendo fans know, $15 for any game is a pretty great deal, even years later.

Read more: 8 great driving games for Xbox