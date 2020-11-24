CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Best Black Friday 2020 deals Fortnite Crew PS5 availability Xbox Series X stock Elon Musk Taylor Swift Amazon Black Friday 2020 deals
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Black Friday 2020 Switch game deals: Walmart is dropping Mario, Zelda and more to $30 starting Wednesday

Nintendo Switch games are getting big discounts ahead of Nov. 27.

,
Listen
- 00:51
Show more (3 items)
This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2020, CNET's gift picks with expert advice, reviews and recommendations for the latest tech gifts for you and your family.

While Black Friday is still a couple short days away, Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy have already slashed prices on some of our favorite Switch titles, including a few great multiplayer games you can play with your whole family this holiday season. Most of the games are currently $20 off the digital versions, and some prices are even lower for a physical copy. Starting at 7pm Eastern Standard Time on Nov. 25, though, Walmart will be dropping many popular Switch games to $30 or less -- some of the best deals you'll find any time for these modern classics.

We're keeping an eye out for the best deals on Switch games and will keep this list up to date. 

By the way, if you want a deal on the Switch console itself, note that Nintendo is bundling in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and 3 months of Nintendo Online, but you'll need to seek out that special new SKU of the Switch that goes on sale Nov. 25

Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening: $30 (starting Nov. 25)

You save $30

This version of the old classic has been fully remastered for the Switch. It usually sells for $60. See GameSpot's review of Link's Awakening.

$30 at Walmart

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe: $30 (Starting Nov. 25)

You save $30
Nintendo

While it's not the greatest Mario game on the Switch, it's still a good gateway to the series and totally worth playing -- and it's even more compelling at half off. See GameSpot's review of New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe.

$30 at Walmart

Yoshi's Crafted World: $30 (Starting Nov. 25)

You save $30
Nintendo

Yoshi's Crafted World is pretty much what you'd expect from a Yoshi game: lobbing eggs and gobbling up your enemies -- all in a delightful, diorama-like world. See GameSpot's review of Yoshi's Crafted World.

$30 at Walmart

Fire Emblem: Three Houses: $30 (Starting Nov. 25)

You save $30
Screenshot by Scott Stein/CNET

A magnificent, sprawling strategy game, Fire Emblem will keep you on your toes with endless RPG adventures. See GameSpot's review of Fire Emblem: Three Houses.

$30 at Walmart

Luigi's Mansion 3: $30 (Starting Nov. 25)

You save $30
Nintendo

Arguably one of the best games of 2019, Luigi's Mansion 3 is still a top seller. See GameSpot's review of Luigi's Mansion 3.

$30 at Walmart

Splatoon 2: $30 (Starting Nov. 25)

You save $30
Nintendo

Quirky and creative, Splatoon 2 is even more of a blast to play on the Switch. Like the rest of these discounts, you can get it for only $30. See GameSpot's review of Splatoon 2.

$30 at Walmart

Super Mario Maker 2: $30 (Starting Nov. 25)

You save $30
Nintendo/Screenshot by Sean Keane/CNET

If you love classic Mario, but want to get more creative, this game will help you make your own platforming worlds. You can also get online and play the creations of thousands of other players.

$30 at Walmart

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle: $15. (Starting Nov. 25)

You save $45
Nintendo

Mario vs Rabbids was the turn-based strategy hit that no one expected. It's a few years old, but as Nintendo fans know, $15 for any game is a pretty great deal, even years later.

$15 at Walmart

Read more: 8 great driving games for Xbox

Black Friday 2020 sales and deals