Black Friday 2020 laptop deals: $850 Intel MacBook Air, $449 Gateway, $790 Surface Laptop 3

Deal Savings Price







Show more (1 item)

Holiday Gift Guide 2020

With the work-from-home trend in 2020, laptops have been in demand more than ever before. Thankfully, Black Friday sales are bringing more laptop deals than we've seen in months. You'll find a whole host of discounted products from Amazon, Best Buy, Newegg and Walmart, encompassing top brands like HP, Lenovo, Apple, Microsoft and more. We've gathered the best Black Friday laptops deals that are available now -- and those we know are coming soon. Be sure to check back; we'll keep this story updated as current sales expire and new deals emerge.

More Black Friday laptop and PC deals

Dan Ackerman/CNET Important to note: This is not a sale on the new M1 MacBook Air, which showed impressive results in our first round of tests. This is the Intel-based Air that was introduced back in March. That means it won't be as fast, and the battery won't last as long. But it will ably run the last Big Sur operating system, and it can be yours for $150 less than the newest model.

Walmart If you're of a certain age, then you may recall the Gateway name and its computers that shipped in black-and-white cow-print boxes. Gateway has returned as a line of low-cost laptops and tablets at Walmart. You won't find any of the models on store shelves in their iconic cow packaging; the new Gateway laptops are available online only. This 14-inch Gateway laptop features a 10th-gen Intel Core i5 CPU and 16GB of RAM. You get a 256GB solid-state drive for storage. The storage capacity is average for the price, but the amount of memory is double what is usually on offer. And you get a full HD (1,920x1,080-pixel) display, which is better than the 1,366x768-pixel panels found on other budget laptops. There's also a fingerprint read for easy, secure logins. Three of the four color options are in stock and on sale -- black, blue and rose gold.

Andrew Hoyle/CNET It's not quite as thin and light as the flagship X1 Carbon, and its display is a smidge smaller, but the 13-inch ThinkPad X390 is a rugged laptop built for business. This configuration features the component lineup as the ThinkPad T490 above: eighth-gen Core i5, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The 13.3-inch display features a 1,920x1,080-pixel resolution and 300 nits of brightness. You can get it for $900 with code THINKYAY.

Sarah Tew/CNET There isn't much that separates the new ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen series from preceding Gen 7 models. It features a CPU that's now two generations old, but this ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7 configuration is deeply discounted with code THINKNOV10. It offers an eighth-gen Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The 14-inch display features a full HD (1,920x1,080-pixel) resolution and is rated for 300 nits of brightness. It's rare to find a ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7 model priced this low. Read our Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7 review.

Ian Knighton/CNET Microsoft's MacBook clone is thin and light with a fantastic touchpad-and-keyboard combo and offers a notable power boost over 2018's Surface Laptop 2. At 2,496x1,664 pixels, the 13.5-inch touchscreen gives you a resolution above the usual Full HD. This Surface Laptop 3 model features a 10th-gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel Iris Plus graphics and a 128GB SSD. The biggest downside CNET found was a comparably short battery life, but that's less of an issue when you aren't taking it out of your home. Read our Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 review.