Black Friday 2020 kitchen deals: The best sales now and coming soon

Like it or not, Black Friday is coming and bringing with it a tidal wave of home and kitchen deals. All those sweet, sweet savings can be overwhelming to sift through if you, well, have a life. Don't panic -- even if that's the default mode for 2020 -- because we're doing all the hard work and plucking out the very best bargains on small appliances, cookware and other kitchen deals from retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Macy's and Walmart.

Actual Black Friday is the day after Thanksgiving, of course, but that doesn't mean the best sales will be limited to Nov. 27. In fact, many Black Friday kitchen sales and cookware deals are on now with even more set to kick into gear this weekend and next week. Amazon's Black Friday sale starts this Friday, Nov. 20, for instance, while Walmart's "real" Black Friday sale will start online at 4 p.m. PT (7 p.m. ET) on Wednesday, Nov. 25. Many of Best Buy's online kitchen deals kick in on Thanksgiving day but they'll be rolling out early deals starting Sunday, Nov. 22, if not earlier.

So what sort of Black Friday kitchen deals should you expect? Look for slashed prices on Instant Pots, air fryers, Keurig coffee machines, high-performance blenders, cookware, kitchen tools and more. The timing is perfect too: With many of us spending more time in the kitchen in 2020, this is definitely a good year to bestow a handsome new chef's knife or multipurpose air fryer oven on the budding home chef on your holiday shopping list. Check out some of the best Black Friday kitchen deals happening now and a few that are set to go live in the coming days. Check back often as we'll be updating this list with the latest and greatest Black Friday kitchen deals as they hit.

Nespresso Generally speaking, Nespresso pod coffee machines are a step up from Keurigs both in performance and appearance (opinion alert!). Hey, if it's going to be sitting on your counter most of the week it might as well look good, right? A cool $99 is a nice price for the Nespresso VirtuoPlus. It's sleek and makes both espresso and drip coffee from the many varieties and roasts available in pod form. It also brews in five sizes and has a large 60-ounce water reservoir so you won't be constantly running to the sink for a refill.

Nespresso Macy's has a very similar Nespresso machine on sale that includes a milk frother for just $26 more.

Crux This is about as low a price as you'll find a digital air fryer of this size. With a 3.7-quart cooking capacity, it can make relatively large batches of crispy fries, wings and more without using any oil. Easy digital presets take the guesswork out of cooking times. Check out this post for a little more on why air fryers have become such popular appliances.

Revolution This is a clear splurge gift, but I can say from firsthand experience that it's likely the best toaster money can buy. The Revolution is down $60, which is also an all-time low price for the smart toaster. Yes, it really does toast bread and bagels down to the exact Pantone shade you're looking for and does it in literal seconds. It's also got a very fun and futuristic digital interface so you can live your Jetsons breakfast fantasy.

Blue Diamond Diamond-coated cookware might sound like a gimmick but it's not. The diamond and ceramic coating serves to both conduct heat and keep the surface from scratching, all while being as nonstick as Teflon -- some would say even more so. My pick is this 9.5- and 11-inch skillet duo, down to just $41 right now. Go ahead and scroll through the reviews on Amazon to see how pleased folks are with the buy.

Instant Pot The Ultra series is one of the newest Instant Pots offering some notable upgrades from the previous models. You can cook dishes with high and low pressure for up to six hours, which is two hours more than the Lux and Duo series. The Ultra also features a dial to help fine-tune parameters like temperature. You can specify temperature down to a single degree from 104 to 208 degrees Fahrenheit. You can also dial in specific values for cooking time, pressure level and delay time. I personally love the 6-quart but it's available in both the larger 8-quart and 3-quart mini too -- also for 33% off. Programs included: Rice, bean/chili, meat/stew, multigrain, porridge, soup/broth, cake, sterilize, steam, egg, manual or pressure cooking

Ninja Ninja makes some of the best blenders, air fryers and other small kitchen appliances at approachable prices. We're a fan and even more so when they're on sale. Amazon hasn't yet announced exactly which Ninja products will be on discount, but we'll update as soon as they do.

Blendtec When we're making a list of the absolute best home blenders, Blendtec is in the conversation along with Vitamix and a few others. Some of these upper echelon countertop blenders will be on discount, although details are sparse. They start at around $285 -- not cheap -- so hawking for a sale on one of these is key, but it'll change the way you blend.

KitchenAid KitchenAid makes the best stand mixers in the game and this is the most powerful model. The bowl-raise mixer includes a coated flat beater, power knead attachment, spiral dough hook and wire whip. There are more than 10 attachments that turn this bonafide kitchen workhorse into a food grinder, ice cream maker, veggie spiralizer and more. This is about as low as we've seen this model and is a notable upgrade from the classic series if you're ready to refresh your stand mixer. It's available in four colors at this sale price and ships for free.

This story was originally posted earlier and has been extensively updated with new deals.