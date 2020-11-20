Black Friday 2020 kitchen deals: Price cuts on Nespresso, Always Pan, Lodge and Ninja are live now

Deal Savings Price























Like it or not, Black Friday is coming and bringing with it a tidal wave of home and kitchen deals. All those sweet, sweet savings can be overwhelming to sift through if you, well, have a life. Don't panic -- even if that's the default mode for 2020 -- because we're doing all the hard work and plucking out the very best bargains on small appliances, cookware and other kitchen deals from retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Macy's and Walmart. Actual Black Friday is the day after Thanksgiving, of course, but that doesn't mean the best sales will be limited to Nov. 27. In fact, many Black Friday kitchen sales and cookware deals are on now with even more set to kick into gear this weekend and next week.

Amazon's Black Friday sale kicks off today, Friday, Nov. 20 and will bring with it price drops as much as 40% on Instant Pots, Blendtec blenders and more (the best deals should hit between now and next Friday). Walmart's "real" Black Friday sale will officially start online at 4 p.m. PT (7 p.m. ET) on Wednesday, Nov. 25, but the retailer has dropped some big early deals (see below). Many of Best Buy's online kitchen deals kick in on Thanksgiving Day but they'll also be rolling out early deals starting Sunday, Nov. 22, if not earlier.

So what sort of Black Friday kitchen deals should you expect? Look for slashed prices on Instant Pots, air fryers , Keurig coffee machines, high-performance blenders, cookware, kitchen tools and more. The timing is perfect too: With many of us spending more time in the kitchen in 2020, this is definitely a good year to bestow a handsome new chef's knife or multipurpose air fryer oven on the budding home chef on your holiday shopping list. Check out some of the best Black Friday kitchen deals happening now and a few that are set to go live in the coming days. Check back often as we'll be updating this list with the latest and greatest Black Friday kitchen deals as they hit.

Read more: The Always Pan is $50 off right now. Here's why that's a great deal

Emerald This 4-liter air fryer allows you to control the cook time and temperature and that's about all you need to make extremely crispy fries, tater tots, chicken wings, dumplings (my favorite) with either no oil or just a light coating. They'll really taste fried, but you'll be avoiding lots of fat and cholesterol. The Emerald is down to $25 for today only, which is about is inexpensive as you'll find one this size.

Nespresso Generally speaking, Nespresso pod coffee machines are a step up from Keurigs both in performance and appearance (opinion alert!). Hey, if it's going to be sitting on your counter most of the week it might as well look good, right? A cool $99 is a nice price for the Nespresso VertuoPlus. It's sleek and makes both espresso and drip coffee from the many varieties and roasts available in pod form. It also brews in five sizes and has a large 60-ounce water reservoir so you won't be constantly running to the sink for a refill.

Nespresso Macy's has a very similar Nespresso machine on sale that includes a milk frother for just $26 more.

This pan has earned a bit of a cult following, having made the rounds on morning talk shows and Instagram and often selling out or going on backorder. It's cute, to be sure, but it also claims to take the place of eight other kitchen tools. When we heard that we had to put it to the test and while eight might be a stretch, I will say it's a very impressive and well-designed piece of cookware and may still be sitting on my stovetop right now. The Always Pan is not only in stock right now but you can snag one for $50 off with special code SUPERSALE in a very rare sale on the cult-favorite multi-purpose frying pan.

Lodge If you cook steaks and burgers but get a little sad as grill season slips through your fingers, you definitely need some cast iron. It holds heat and imparts a real sear on meats better than anything else. Down to $15 is a hard one to pass up and when it comes to cast iron, Lodge is one of the best in the game.

Lodge Enameled cast iron is the much-coveted combination of heat retention and even heat distribution, making it perfect for braising meats and slow-cooking sauces, stews and soups. The sturdy enamel coating is easy to clean and safe to use on any cooktop or with any heat source. Lodge is one of the oldest American cookware companies, and its 5.5-quart signature Dutch oven is as low as we've seen it this year. It's available in cherry red or royal blue and ships for free.

Crux This is about as low a price as you'll find a digital air fryer of this size. With a 3.7-quart cooking capacity, it can make relatively large batches of crispy fries, wings and more without using any oil. Easy digital presets take the guesswork out of cooking times. Check out this post for a little more on why air fryers have become such popular appliances.

Insignia This does all the things an Instant Pot does but you'll pay a third of the price. It also scores super high marks in a whopping 4,000-plus verified purchase reviews, so don't stress if you're not as familiar with the brand name. We've done the digging.

Revolution This is a clear splurge gift, but I can say from firsthand experience that it's likely the best toaster money can buy. The Revolution is down $60, which is also an all-time low price for the smart toaster. Yes, it really does toast bread and bagels down to the exact Pantone shade you're looking for and does it in literal seconds. It's also got a very fun and futuristic digital interface so you can live your Jetsons breakfast fantasy.

Blue Diamond Diamond-coated cookware might sound like a gimmick but it's not. The diamond and ceramic coating serves to both conduct heat and keep the surface from scratching, all while being as nonstick as Teflon -- some would say even more so. My pick is this 9.5- and 11-inch skillet duo, down to just $30 right now. Go ahead and scroll through the reviews on Amazon to see how pleased folks are with the buy.

Ninja You're an adult so it's time to get yourself an adult blender. I promise it'll make all the difference in the world. Mine turned me into a total smoothie guy and that's a fun world to be a part of. This powerful Ninja can crush ice in seconds, whip dense ingredients into soups and sauces and can be used as a food processor too. The to-go cups mean you can blend a drink and sashay out the door with a healthy breakfast never having to wash a single thing.

Williams Sonoma This major deal on a fine piece of cookware is just days away. From Nov. 21 - Dec 31, a Staub 4-quart cocotte (think Dutch oven) will be down $200 to just $100. Staub is up at the top of the heap with crafters like Le Creuset and Mauviel when speaking of fine French cookware and this is a versatile piece you (or the lucky person you snag it for) will be using for decades, if not longer. It's perfect for braising, stewing, sauces and oven roasts. Enameled cast iron couldn't be easier to clean and it looks so darn good on your range. The rustic pot is available in eight dashing colors at the sale price.

Instant Pot Ultra multicooker: $100 (coming soon) You save 33% Instant Pot The Ultra series is one of the newest Instant Pots, offering some notable upgrades from previous models. You can cook dishes with high and low pressure for up to six hours, which is two hours more than the Lux and Duo series. The Ultra also features a dial to help fine-tune parameters like temperature. You can specify temperature down to a single degree from 104 to 208 degrees Fahrenheit. You can also dial in specific values for cooking time, pressure level and delay time. I personally love the 6-quart but it's available in both the larger 8-quart and 3-quart mini are also expected to go on sale any minute. Programs included: Rice, bean/chili, meat/stew, multigrain, porridge, soup/broth, cake, sterilize, steam, egg, manual or pressure cooking

Ninja Ninja makes some of the best blenders, air fryers and other small kitchen appliances at approachable prices. We're fans and even more so when they're on sale. Amazon hasn't yet announced exactly which Ninja products will be on discount, but we'll update as soon as they do.

Blendtec When we're making a list of the absolute best home blenders, Blendtec is in the conversation along with Vitamix and a few others. Some of these upper echelon countertop blenders will be on discount, although details are sparse. They start at around $285 -- not cheap -- so hawking for a sale on one of these is key but it'll change the way you blend.

KitchenAid KitchenAid makes the best stand mixers in the game and this is the most powerful model. The bowl-raise mixer includes a coated flat beater, power knead attachment, spiral dough hook and wire whip. There are more than 10 attachments that turn this bonafide kitchen workhorse into a food grinder, ice cream maker, veggie spiralizer and more. This is about as low as we've seen this model and is a notable upgrade from the classic series if you're ready to refresh your stand mixer. It's available in four colors at this sale price and ships for free.

Read more: The best gifts for foodies in 2020

This story has been extensively updated with new deals for Black Friday.