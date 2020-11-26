Black Friday 2020: Best gaming chair deals

Deal Savings Price









A Black Friday or Cyber Monday deal on a new gaming chair is a great accessory for the new PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S -- if you were lucky enough to get one or both. Of course, your favorite PC gamer would probably appreciate a little extra comfort, too. Plus, with home offices and remote learning not going away, a good Black Friday deal on a gaming chair or office chair could make you the holiday gift-giving winner.

Here are some gaming chair deals that have made our best list, and some about to make an appearance.

Secret Lab The Titan line is one of our favorites due to its wide seat base and built-in lumbar support. The $70 off is on the entire 2020 series including the Dark Knight, House Stark and Overwatch gaming chairs, to name a few. In addition, it's also offering $100 off the Secret Lab Napa series The sale runs until Nov. 30.

Anda Seat Anda Seat currently has 10% off its entire lineup. We currently have the Fnatic in house and it's a comfortable chair perfect for the taller or larger gamer. They also have an Avengers-inspired line coming soon to its Amazon store. The sales are currently running now through Nov. 30.

X-Chair Can't make it to the spa? Look no further than X-Chair's X4-HMT has heat and massage capabilities built right in. The attractive chair's built-in battery -- charged via a computer's USB port or a traditional outlet -- means you have freedom of movement while the chair works its magic. The head and lumbar support are part of the chair, too, so you don't have to worry about extra straps and pieces. The X4-HMT comes with a choice of premium leather (save $300) or Brisa (save $400), which uses a gel polymer with a ventilation system, all while feeling softer to the touch than leather. The sale will start at 9 a.m. PT on Nov. 26 to 12 a.m. PT on Nov. 30.

Vertagear What's cooler than both your PC and gaming chair illuminating the room? Most of the Vertager line can be outfitted with light kits that project the logo on the floor while the headrest lights up in any color you choose. We are currently testing the Vertagear PL4500 (save $70 with code BF-PL4500), which is a chair designed for taller and larger gamers. They currently have a dozen chairs on sale along with $100 off the RGB LED bottom and top kit that's sold separately. The sale is currently running now until Nov. 30.

DXRacer DXRacer currently has eight chairs on sale, but with the release of the PS5, we're highlighting the PlayStation edition. Keep in mind most DXRacer chairs are sized more toward smaller, slimmer gamers. The sale is currently running now through Nov. 30.

Respawn Great for those on a budget or even a little Fortnite fan that's currently remote learning. The deal is currently going on, and when you add the Raven-X to your cart, the discount code is automatically added at check out.