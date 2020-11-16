Esto también se puede leer en español.

Leer en español

Don't show this again

Nintendo Game & Watch Elon Musk COVID tests PS5 inventory Black Friday 2020 ads Bigger stimulus check? WandaVision release date Xbox Series X availability
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Black Friday 2020 Apple deals available now: $350 Apple Watch Series 6, $200 AirPods Pro, $850 Intel MacBook Air and more

Black Friday deals on Apple products are already underway. Here are the best ones we've found so far.

Deal
Savings
Price
Show more (1 item)
This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2020, CNET's gift picks with expert advice, reviews and recommendations for the latest tech gifts for you and your family.

While Black Friday officially falls on Nov. 27, plenty of stores are getting a head start and offering up savings long before you even think about popping the turkey in the oven. That means you can score some great deals on Apple products, including the Apple Watch SE, the 2020 (Intel) MacBook Air and Apple's signature AirPods Pro -- some of the best wireless earbuds out there. If you've been looking to gear up, or if someone on your holiday shopping list is craving some Apple tech, there are some fantastic deals to be had.

We're already seeing discounts on Apple products that generally meet or exceed the discounts we saw last month during Prime Day, as well as deals that put products at their lowest price ever. Below, we'll keep track of current prices and how they square up with discounts we've seen in the past. It should be noted that Walmart, Target, Best Buy and Newegg are all having competing sales, and they sometimes out-discount Amazon when it comes to Apple products. So long as it's an authorized Apple retailer -- and each of those stores is -- we'll be sure to feature them here, too. For us, the best price always wins.

Black Friday 2020 sales and deals

Apple Watch Series 6: $350 for 40mm, $380 for 44mm

Save $49 vs. Apple Store
César Salza / CNET en Español

The latest Apple Watch with even more features is now on sale. In addition to an always-on display and ECG functionality, the Series 6 monitors blood oxygen levels (though you shouldn't expect medical-grade results there). Regularly $399, you save $49 starting today, Nov. 15, at Target's Black Friday Sale. This is the first time this watch has gone on any sort of sale, so if you've been thinking about snapping it up, now is the time. See our Apple Watch Series 6 review.

$350 at Target

AirPods Pro: $200

Save $49 vs. Apple Store
Sarah Tew/CNET

The AirPods Pro briefly dropped as low as $190 during Prime Day sales at Woot, but that instantly sold out. That Woot price has recently been at $195, with inventory that's been cycling in and out of stock. Meanwhile, the Amazon price has dropped to $194, matching a new sale at Staples. Read our AirPods Pro review.

$194 at Amazon

Apple Watch SE: $289 for 44mm

Save $49 vs. Apple Store
Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET

Last weekend saw the first big price cuts on the Apple Watch SE, which was just introduced back in September. Sales at Target and Walmart chopped $50 off the retail price of both sizes, and that was later matched by Amazon. The discounts have been coming and going, but first thing on Sunday morning, the $49 discount (versus the Apple Store price) is back at Amazon for both sizes: The 40mm model is $230, the 44mm (in Silver) model is $289.Read our Apple Watch SE review.

$289 at Amazon

2020 MacBook Air (Intel Core i3): $929

Save $70 vs. Apple Store
Dan Ackerman/CNET

Note this is not the brand-new MacBook Air that runs on the company's M1 chip, and becomes available later in November. That model starts at $999. This one is the March 2020 Intel Core i3 model with the improved Magic Keyboard, and Amazon continues to sell it for $150 off -- that meets an all-time low price for this model, and probably the lowest price we'll see until Black Friday. (You'll see the full sale price at checkout.) 

$929 at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 3 (38mm): $179 now, $119 rumored soon

Save $20 now vs. Apple Store, $80 off rumored soon
Amazon

The GPS-only Series 3, which came out in 2017, remains the least expensive model in Apple's watch portfolio -- and, in light of its age and humble feature set, also the most dubious value. With the Apple Watch Series SE currently selling for $260, it'd be hard to recommend buying the Series 3, even at its current sale price. (The 42mm version is also $20 off.) But that might change if the rumors of a price drop at Walmart starting Nov. 25 are true: $119 to $149 would be the lowest price ever. Read our Apple Watch Series 3 review.

$179 at Amazon

10.2-inch Apple iPad (32GB): $299 (gold only)

Save $30 vs. Apple Store
Apple

The eighth-gen iPad features a 10.2-inch display powered by the A12 chip. The 32GB model has a list price of $329, but many retailers sell it for $299, which is also Apple's education discount price. That said, we're holding out for a return to the $249 price of its 2019 predecessor. Read our 10.2-inch iPad preview.

$299 at Amazon