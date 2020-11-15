Black Friday 2020 Apple deals available now: $350 Apple Watch Series 6, $194 AirPods Pro, $850 Intel MacBook Air and more

Deal Savings Price









While Black Friday officially falls on Nov. 27, plenty of stores are getting a head start and offering up savings long before you even think about popping the turkey in the oven. That means you can score some great deals on Apple products, including the Apple Watch SE, the 2020 (Intel) MacBook Air and Apple's signature AirPods Pro -- some of the best wireless earbuds out there. If you've been looking to gear up, or if someone on your holiday shopping list is craving some Apple tech, there are some fantastic deals to be had.

We're already seeing discounts on Apple products that generally meet or exceed the discounts we saw last month during Prime Day, as well as deals that put products at their lowest price ever. Below, we'll keep track of current prices and how they square up with discounts we've seen in the past. It should be noted that Walmart, Target, Best Buy and Newegg are all having competing sales, and they sometimes out-discount Amazon when it comes to Apple products. So long as it's an authorized Apple retailer -- and each of those stores is -- we'll be sure to feature them here, too. For us, the best price always wins.

César Salza / CNET en Español The latest Apple Watch with even more features is now on sale. In addition to an always-on display and ECG functionality, the Series 6 monitors blood oxygen levels (though you shouldn't expect medical-grade results there). Regularly $399, you save $49 starting Sunday, Nov 15th at Target's Black Friday Sale. This is the first time this watch has gone on any sort of sale, so if you've been thinking about snapping it up, now is the time. See our Apple Watch Series 6 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET The AirPods Pro briefly dropped as low as $190 during Prime Day sales at Woot, but that instantly sold out. That Woot price has recently been at $195, with inventory that's been cycling in and out of stock. Meanwhile, the Amazon price has dropped to $194, matching a new sale at Staples. Read our AirPods Pro review.

Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET Last weekend saw the first big price cuts on the Apple Watch SE, which was just introduced back in September. Sales at Target and Walmart chopped $50 off the retail price of both sizes, and that was later matched by Amazon. The discounts have been coming and going, but first thing on Sunday morning, the $49 discount (versus the Apple Store price) is back at Amazon for both sizes: The 40mm model is $230, the 44mm (in Silver) model is $260. The 44mm cellular LTE model is also about $49 off ($310, down from $360). Read our Apple Watch SE review.

Dan Ackerman/CNET Please note: this is not the brand new MacBook Air that runs on the company's M1 chip, and becomes available later in November. But that model starts at $999. This one is the March 2020 Intel Core i3 model with the improved Magic Keyboard, and Amazon continues to sell it for $150 off -- that meets an all-time low price for this model, and probably the lowest price we'll see until Black Friday. (You'll see the full sale price at checkout.)

David Carnoy/CNET The Powerbeats Pro are superior to the AirPods in sound and battery life -- and also feature fast pairing, rock-solid wireless connectivity and always-on Siri voice-recognition for iOS users. This is a very good price for the yellow version; the green ones are $3 more. Read our Powerbeats Pro review.

Amazon The GPS-only Series 3, which came out in 2017, remains the least expensive model in Apple's watch portfolio -- and, in light of its age and humble feature set, also the most dubious value. With the Apple Watch Series SE currently selling for $260, it'd be hard to recommend buying the Series 3, even at its current sale price. (The 42mm version is also $20 off.) But that might change if the rumors of a price drop at Walmart starting Nov. 25 are true: $119 to $149 would be the lowest price ever. Read our Apple Watch Series 3 review.