Black Friday 2020 Apple deals: $350 Apple Watch Series 6, $190 AirPods Pro, $850 Intel MacBook Air and more

While Black Friday officially falls on Nov. 27, plenty of stores are getting a head start and offering up savings long before you even think about popping the turkey in the oven. That means you can score some great deals on Apple products, including the Apple Watch SE, the 2020 (Intel) MacBook Air and Apple's signature AirPods Pro -- some of the best wireless earbuds out there. If you've been looking to gear up, or if someone on your holiday shopping list is craving some Apple tech, there are some fantastic deals to be had.

We're already seeing discounts on Apple products that generally meet or exceed the discounts we saw last month during Prime Day, as well as deals that put products at their lowest price ever. Below, we'll keep track of current prices and how they square up with discounts we've seen in the past. It should be noted that Walmart, Target, Best Buy and Newegg are all having competing sales, and they sometimes out-discount Amazon when it comes to Apple products. So long as it's an authorized Apple retailer -- and each of those stores is -- we'll be sure to feature them here, too. For us, the best price always wins.

César Salza/CNET The latest Apple Watch with even more features is now on sale. In addition to an always-on display and ECG, the Series 6 monitors blood oxygen levels (though you shouldn't expect medical-grade results there). Regularly $399, you save $49 at Target's Black Friday Sale and Amazon is matching these sale prices on select colors. This is the first time this watch has gone on any sort of sale, so if you've been thinking about snapping it up, now is the time. Read our Apple Watch Series 6 review.

Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET Last weekend saw the first big price cuts on the Apple Watch SE, which was just introduced back in September. Sales at Target and Walmart chopped $50 off the retail price of both sizes, and that was later matched by Amazon. The discounts have been coming and going, but the $49 discount (versus the Apple Store price) is back at Amazon for both sizes: the 40mm model is $230, the 44mm model (in silver) is $260. Read our Apple Watch SE review.

Dan Ackerman/CNET (You'll see the full sale price at checkout.)

Note this is not the brand-new MacBook Air that runs on the company's M1 chip, and becomes available later in November. That model starts at $999. This one is the March 2020 Intel Core i3 model with the improved Magic Keyboard, and Amazon continues to sell it for $150 off -- that meets an all-time low price for this model, and probably the lowest price we'll see until Black Friday. Read our 2020 Intel MacBook Air review.

Amazon The GPS-only Series 3, which came out in 2017, remains the least expensive model in Apple's watch portfolio -- and, in light of its age and humble feature set, also the most dubious value. With the Apple Watch Series SE currently selling for $260, it'd be hard to recommend buying the Series 3, even at its current sale price. (The 42mm version is also $20 off.) But that will change on Nov. 25 since the rumors of an upcoming price drop at Walmart have been confirmed to be true: $119 to $149 would be the lowest price ever. Read our Apple Watch Series 3 review.