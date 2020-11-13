Black Friday 2020 ad scans: See the best deals and sales at Walmart, Best Buy, HP, Newegg, GameStop and more

Holiday Gift Guide 2020

Back in the old days -- you know, four or five years ago -- you knew that Black Friday was arriving when you started seeing Black Friday ad leaks. These were scanned PDFs or JPEGs, often grainy, of the ads from major retailers detailing their Black Friday deals. Intended for the Sunday newspaper just before Thanksgiving week, these would often tip the biggest "doorbuster" sales of the season, with everything from $99 TVs to $199 gaming console bundles.

Cut to 2020, and the landscape looks a bit different. Retailers now "leak" the circulars on their own schedules and on their own websites, to help beat the hype drums for their holiday sales. And since we want you to get the best deals of the season, we're collecting the PDFs and links to as many of those sales as possible, right here. We're including links to the respective online stores, as well as CNET stories where we've highlighted our favorite deals.

Walmart Walmart is running a series of three two-part sales between now and Thanksgiving. Event 1 started online at Walmart.com on Nov. 4.

More deals became available on Nov. 7. Walmart is also holding its annual tire event in stores and online from Nov. 7-13.

Event 2 will start online on Nov. 11 at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT) and offer deals on electronics like TVs, computers and tablets, Walmart said. Additional deals will become available online on Nov. 14 at 12 a.m. ET and in stores at 5 a.m. local time.

and offer deals on electronics like TVs, computers and tablets, Walmart said. Additional deals will become available online on Nov. 14 at 12 a.m. ET and in stores at 5 a.m. local time. Event 3 will start online on Nov. 25 at 7 p.m. ET, with additional deals being offered online on Nov. 27 (actual Black Friday) at 12 a.m. ET and in stores at 5 a.m. local time. Walmart has posted interactive ad scans of its current and Nov. 11 sales at its website.

Best Buy has revealed a strong slate of deals that will be starting Sunday, Nov. 22. The full ad scan is below.

Best Buy Black Friday 2020

Home Depot's Black Friday sale started Nov. 6. The full ad scan is below.

The Home Depot Black Friday...

HP's "Early Black Friday Flash Sale" ends at 11:59 p.m. PT on Saturday, Nov. 14. The full ad scan is below.

HP Black Friday 2020 ad scan

Newegg's "Black November" sale is underway. If you buy a product with a badge that reads, "Black Friday Price Protection" between now and Nov. 22, Newegg will refund you the difference if its price drops lower on or before Cyber Monday, Nov. 30. The full ad scan is below.

NewEgg Black Friday 2020 ad...

GameStop has revealed its full Black Friday deal slate. Many of the deals seem focused on in-store doorbusters, and it's unclear how the gaming retailer will integrate online sales into its plans. That said, the Switch deal -- the console with Mario Kart and a three-month Nintendo Online membership thrown in for no extra charge -- seems to be available at other retailers, too.

GameStop Black Friday 2020 ...

More Black Friday ad scans are coming soon

In the meantime, here are links to current and upcoming sales at major retailers.