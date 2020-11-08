Black Friday 2020 ad scans: See the best deals and sales at Walmart, Best Buy, Home Depot and more

Holiday Gift Guide 2020

Back in the old days -- you know, four or five years ago -- you knew that Black Friday was coming when you started seeing Black Friday ad leaks. These were scanned PDFs or JPEGs, often grainy, of the ads from major retailers detailing their Black Friday sales. Intended for the Sunday newspaper just before Thanksgiving week, these would often tip the biggest "doorbuster" sales of the season, with everything from the $199 gaming console bundles to the $99 TVs.

Cut to 2020, and the landscape is a bit different. Retailers now "leak" the circulars on their own sites and on their own schedules, to help beat the hype drums for their holiday sales. And since we want you to get the best deals of the season, we're collecting the PDFs and links to as many of those sales as possible, right here. We're including links to the respective online stores, as well as CNET stories where we've highlighted our favorite deals.

Walmart Black Friday 2020 deals

Walmart is running a series of three 2-part sales between now and Thanksgiving.

Black Friday Event 1 started online at Walmart.com on Nov. 4 at 7 p.m. ET.

More deals became available on Nov. 7 at 12 a.m. ET and in stores at 5 a.m. local time. Walmart is also holding its annual tire event in stores and online from Nov. 7-13.

Event 2 will start online on Nov. 11 at 7 p.m. ET and offer deals on electronics like TVs, computers and tablets, Walmart said. Additional deals will become available online on Nov. 14 at 12 a.m. ET and in stores at 5 a.m. local time.

Event 3 will start online on Nov. 25 at 7 p.m. ET, with additional deals being offered online on Nov. 27 (actual Black Friday) at 12 a.m. ET and in stores at 5 a.m. local time.

CNET's picks: See the best early Black Friday deals at Walmart

Walmart has posted interactive ad scans of its current and Nov. 11 sales at its website:

Walmart

Best Buy Black Friday 2020 deals

Best Buy has revealed a strong slate of deals that will be starting Sunday, Nov. 22. The full ad scan is below.

In the meantime, Best Buy is currently running a "Wish List sale" which ends Sunday, Nov. 8.

CNET's picks: See the best early Black Friday deals at Best Buy

Best Buy Black Friday 2020

Home Depot Black Friday 2020 deals



Home Depot's Black Friday sale started Nov. 6. The full ad scan is below.

CNET's picks: Home Depot's early Black Friday sale is on: See all the best deals available now

The Home Depot Black Friday...

More Black Friday ad scans are coming soon

In the meantime, here are links to current and upcoming sales at major retailers.