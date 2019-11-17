Holiday Gift Guide 2019

The annual Black Friday madness is upon us, and you know what that means: it's splash out on a brand new TV time.

Whether it's a high-end LG OLED or a doorbuster bedroom TV for as low as $99, we're searching out the best deals available now and coming soon and compiling them all here, from retailers like Walmart, Best Buy, Target, Amazon and more.

Jump to: TV deals you can get now

Jump to: Black Friday TV deals available later in November

Best TV deals right now

Want built-in Roku instead of Samsung's OS? Check out this 70-incher from RCA. We haven't reviewed it, and this brand isn't exactly known for its picture quality. But it's a friggin' 70-inch 4K Roku TV for $550. Allowances can (and will) be made!

While CNET hasn't reviewed this model -- and expectations for a $100 TV aren't exactly high -- this 720p model has the Roku smart TV operating system (our favorite) and three HDMI inputs. Hard to complain about that feature set at this price if you're looking for a small TV for the kitchen or kids' room.

Sarah Tew/CNET Featuring 4K HDR and Roku's great smart TV system built-in, the picture quality is no great shakes, but this price is good enough (the lowest this year, so far) that you can probably overlook it. Read our TCL 50S425 Roku TV review.

Sarah Tew/CNET The M-Series Quantum delivers excellent picture quality, with deep black levels, accurate color and very good 4K HDR performance. And its smart system is phone-friendly, with Google Cast and Apple AirPlay control. Walmart also has the 50-inch model for $398, but it's the M7 series, which doesn't deliver quite the same level of picture quality as that M8. It's still a great price, however. Read our Vizio M-Series Quantum (M558-G1) review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Those looking for a bigger screen can find some savings on the 65-inch version of the Vizio M Series Quantum, which brings quantum dot color to an incredibly affordable price. Normally $800, Best Buy is offering it now for $650. Read our Vizio M-Series Quantum M8 series (2019) review.

Samsung dropped the prices on all of its QLED TVs for Black Friday, and the Q70 series is our favorite value of the bunch. It's the cheapest with full-array local dimming, the best feature for improving image quality. FALD-equipped TCL and Vizio models have similar image quality for hundreds less, but Samsung has a leg up in design. Read our Samsung Q70 series (2019) review.

LG's traditional pre-Black Friday OLED TV price drop is on, and our favorite high-end TV for the money, the B9, gets a steep discount. OLED TVs produce better overall image quality than any LCD we've reviewed, including Samsung's QLED TVs. LG's 2019 versions also have more features than its previous OLED TVs, including Alexa built-in, Apple AirPlay 2 and more HDMI 2.1 extras, including eARC, Auto Game mode and Variable Refresh rate. The C9 is also on sale, but it's a bit more expensive than the B9 for slightly better image quality. Your call. Read our LG OLEDB9PUA series review.

We haven't reviewed this Sony but expect it to perform similarly to the LG B9: In a word: awesome. Just like the LG, this is the lowest price yet for a current-year OLED TV (the 65-inch Sony is also $2,000). Unlike the LG, Sony uses the screen to produce sound and offers Google's Android TV operating system. Read more.

Black Friday TV deals available later in November

Walmart Wondering what's Onn? It's a new Walmart house brand, much like Insignia at Best Buy. And it's jumping out of the gate with a ridiculously good deal on a 50-inch 4K screen with built-in Roku. There's also a 40-inch model for just $98. Just one thing to keep in mind: Nearly all the initial ratings are from Walmart Spark reviewers, who received the TV for free in exchange for their feedback. Not saying you can't trust those reviews, merely that there may be some bias. Walmart's Black Friday sale begins online at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Nov. 27. Check out all of Walmart's other Black Friday deals.

More picks coming soon.