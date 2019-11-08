Black Friday 2019: These are all the best Walmart deals so far

Sarah Tew/CNET

Walmart launched its Black Friday sale back in October, even though the mega sale doesn't begin, technically, until Nov. 29 this year. Nevertheless, the retailer has unveiled discounts on TVs -- including the 55-inch version of Vizio's excellent M-Series Quantum 4K set -- tablets, video games and a range of other popular gifts for the 2019 holiday season. Smart shoppers understand that though there may be lower prices ahead, it's never a bad idea to take advantage of early sales -- before the most in-demand products sell out and the insanity of the holidays takes hold.

That noted, Best Buy has burst out of the gate with its own pre-Black Friday sale, which kicked off Thursday morning with some epic deals on a range of Apple products. In fact, it's offering better prices than Walmart on some iPad models and the Apple Watch Series 4, as noted below.

We continue to comb through all the deals at both stores, posting the Walmart highlights below and other deals at our Best Buy roundup. Take a look and check back often, as we'll be adding new discounts and updating prices and availability on a regular basis.

Sarah Tew/CNET The M-Series Quantum delivers excellent picture quality, with deep black levels, accurate color and very good 4K HDR performance. And its smart system is phone-friendly, with Google Cast and Apple AirPlay control. Walmart also has the the 50-inch model for $467, but it's the M7 series, which doesn't deliver quite the same level of picture quality as that M8. It's still a great price however. Read our Vizio M-Series Quantum review.

Sarah Tew/CNET We interrupt this Walmart deals roundup with news from Best Buy's pre-Black Friday sale. Until today, Walmart had the best price on the 44mm cellular version of Apple's now-discontinued Series 4 Watch. Now, Best Buy does. This is the all-time lowest price on this model. Read our Apple Watch Series 4 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET This is a decent discount on the 128GB model of the 2018 iPad, but note that we expect the 2019 model (same chip, slightly larger screen) to dip back to $299 later this month. The 32GB model will likely return to $249 as well. Read our iPad 2018 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Walmart, and nearly every other retailer, has the Roku Premiere for $29 right now. It's the cheapest streaming device on the market that can stream 4K HDR video. Read our Roku Premiere preview.

Sarah Tew/CNET We bought one of these throwback Instax cameras for my daughter last year, and it turned her into a budding photographer. The pros: It's simple to use, delivers the instant gratification of a physical print, and has loads of vintage Polaroid vibes. The con: The film is pricey, so discounts like these help. This Walmart bundle includes a Mini 9 camera and a case, a twin pack of film (for 20 photos), photo frames and filters.

Sarah Tew/CNET When Lenovo introduced the IdeaPad 330s last year, it started at $500. Now, you can get a decent midrange configuration -- with a quad-core AMD processor, a 256GB SSD and 8GB of RAM -- for under $350. Equipped with a sharp 15.6-inch display, the 330s has thinner-than-usual bezels and an aluminum lid. Walmart has been dishing up this deal for between $329 and $349 -- now is the time to strike. Read our Lenovo IdeaPad 330s preview.

Ry Crist/CNET The Eufy RoboVac 35C connects via Wi-Fi to Alexa or Google Assistant, which means that you can tell it to clean up, and then walk away. We haven't tested this particular model, which Walmart has discounted by more than $200, but we did review the similar 11S Max model (pictured above), which we found to be a solid performer on bare hardwood floors. Read our roundup of robot vacuum cleaners.

Arcade1Up Most of Arcade1Up's machines cost around $300. This one -- which is a three-quarter-size version of the original -- costs $170 once it's in your shopping cart. And it looks, sounds and plays exactly like the old arcade machines. Walmart is also offering the Centipede edition for $180.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET We were excited about the Ninja Coffee Bar when it cost $140 -- and now Walmart has it again for $99. (The price has moved, unpredictably, between $99 and $109 in recent days.) This machine offers a ton of useful brewing modes -- plus the flexibility to handle various drink sizes at the flip of a switch. Read our Ninja Coffee Bar review.

