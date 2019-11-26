Black Friday 2019: The ultimate deals and discount guide

Holiday Gift Guide 2019

It's that time of year again -- after chowing down on turkey, we venture out to see what we can check off our holiday shopping lists on Black Friday. You can still take advantage of massive discounts, even if you don't want to stand in lines that wrap around Target in the wee hours of the morning. There are already plenty of sale prices live from retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and others, with the "official" Black Friday discounts and sales slated to start between.

Here's the ultimate sales guide to keep your head from spinning (and your budget on track) this holiday shopping season.

Online sale start times

But full sales start as follows:

Amazon: Thursday, Nov. 28 at 12:01 a.m. PT (3:01 a.m. ET)

Walmart: Wednesday, Nov. 27 at 7 p.m. PT (10 p.m. ET)

Best Buy: Wednesday, Nov. 27 at 9:01 p.m. PT (Thursday, Nov. 28 at 12:01 a.m. ET)

Target: Sales start Wednesday, Nov. 27, but timing is complicated According to Target: "On Nov. 27, early access deals begin at approximately 2:01 a.m. CT (12:01 a.m. PT, 3 a.m. ET) for credit and debit RedCard holders and 6 p.m. CT (4 p.m. PT, 7 p.m. ET) for Target Circle members. RedCard early access price applied when you use your RedCard at checkout on Target.com. Target Circle early access price applied when you sign into your Target.com account at checkout on Target.com after 6 p.m. CT. Target Circle and RedCard Black Friday early access offers are not the same, and all deals will be revealed on Nov. 27."

