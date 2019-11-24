Esto también se puede leer en español.

Black Friday 2019: The best TV deals at Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon, Costco and more

You can save $700 on an LG OLED or $350 on a massive Roku TV, and that's only the beginning.

Black Friday may be less than a week away, but some of the year's best prices on new TVs are available right now. Deep discounts from WalmartBest Buy, Amazon, Target, Costco and other retailers mean you can save hundreds of dollars on both no-name sets and some of the best TVs of 2019 from brands you know. We've looked over the ads and found some of the best TV deals around -- most of which you can get right now.

We'll keep this page up to date with all of the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals through the holidays, so check back often.

Best TV deals right now

70-inch RCA 4K Roku TV: $550 at Walmart

The Roku smart TV operating system is CNET's favorite and a 70-inch TV is about as big as Roku comes. We haven't reviewed it and we don't expect it to have stellar picture quality. But it's a friggin' 70-inch 4K Roku TV for $550.

$550 at Walmart

65-inch TCL 4K Roku TV (65S425): $480 at Walmart

A bit smaller and a bit cheaper, this TCL offers the same sweet Roku system and a similarly substantial discount. Our review of this series found picture quality that's just "good enough," but if that's good enough for you, it's a solid deal. Read the TCL 65S425 review.

$480 at Walmart

55-inch Vizio M-Series Quantum (M558-G1): $480 at Best Buy

Here's a good one we actually did review. The M8-Series Quantum delivers excellent picture quality, with deep black levels, accurate color and great 4K HDR performance. And its smart system is phone-friendly, with Google Cast and Apple AirPlay control.  Read our Vizio M-Series Quantum (M558-G1) review.

$480 at Best Buy

65-inch Vizio M-Series Quantum LED (M658-G1): $650

Those looking for a bigger screen can find the 65-inch version of the Vizio M8-Series Quantum for a solid price as well. Normally $800, Best Buy and other retailers are offering it now for $650. Read our Vizio M-Series Quantum M8 series (2019) review.

$870 at Walmart
$650 at Best Buy

50-inch Vizio M-Series Quantum LED (M507-G1): $348 at Walmart

Smaller and a member of the Vizio M7 series, which doesn't deliver quite the same level of picture quality as that M8, this is still a great bargain at this price.

$348 at Walmart

65-inch Samsung Q70 series (QN65Q70R): $1,200

Samsung dropped the prices on all of its QLED TVs for Black Friday, and the Q70 series is our favorite value of the bunch. It's the cheapest with full-array local dimming, the best feature for improving image quality. FALD-equipped TCL and Vizio models have similar image quality for hundreds less, but Samsung has a leg up in design. Read our Samsung Q70 series (2019) review.

$1,198 at Amazon
$1,198 at Dell
$1,198 at Walmart

65-inch LG OLED TV (65OLEDB9PUA): $1,800 at Walmart, Amazon and Dell

LG's traditional pre-Black Friday OLED TV price drop is on, and our favorite high-end TV for the money, the B9, gets a steep discount. OLED TVs produce better overall image quality than any LCD we've reviewed, including Samsung's QLED TVs. LG's 2019 versions also have more features than its previous OLED TVs, including Alexa built-inApple AirPlay 2 and more HDMI 2.1 extras, including eARC, Auto Game mode and Variable Refresh rate. 

The C9 is also on sale, but it's a bit more expensive than the B9 for slightly better image quality. Your call. Read our LG OLEDB9PUA series review.

$1,797 at Amazon
$1,797 at Walmart
$1,799 at Dell

55-inch Sony OLED TV (XBR-55A8G): $1,500

We haven't reviewed this Sony but expect it to perform similarly to the LG B9: In a word: awesome. This price is for the 55-inch version, and both it and the 65-inch ($2,000) currently cost a bit more than the LG B9. Unlike the LG, Sony uses the screen to produce sound and offers Google's Android TV operating system. Read more.

$1,498 at Amazon
$1,498 at Walmart
$1,500 at Best Buy

Black Friday TV deals available later in November

Onn 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Roku TV: $148

Wondering what's Onn? It's a new Walmart house brand, much like Insignia at Best Buy. And it's jumping out of the gate with a ridiculously good deal on a 50-inch 4K screen with built-in Roku. There's also a 40-inch model for just $98. Just one thing to keep in mind: Nearly all the initial ratings are from Walmart Spark reviewers, who received the TV for free in exchange for their feedback. Not saying you can't trust those reviews, merely that there may be some bias.

Walmart's Black Friday sale begins online at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Nov. 27. Check out all of Walmart's other Black Friday deals.

$148 at Walmart

