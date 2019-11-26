Holiday Gift Guide 2019

Black Friday is nearly here and the TV deals are already in full swing. We're seeing the best prices of 2019 on brands such as Samsung, Sony, LG, Vizio and TCL at retailers including Walmart, Amazon, Target, Costco and Best Buy. You can save hundreds of dollars on 4K HDR TVs from both the best brands and no-name models. We've scoured the ads, checked the web and we've collected the best Black Friday TV deals available -- most of which you can get right now.

We'll keep this page up to date with all of the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals through the holidays, so check back often.

Jump to: TV deals you can get now

Jump to: Black Friday TV deals available later in November

Best TV deals right now

RCA The Roku smart TV operating system is CNET's favorite and a 70-inch TV is about as big as Roku comes. We haven't reviewed it and we don't expect it to have stellar picture quality. But it's a friggin' 70-inch 4K Roku TV for $550.

A bit smaller and a bit cheaper, this TCL offers the same sweet Roku system and a similarly substantial discount. Our review of this series found picture quality that's just "good enough," but if that's good enough for you, it's a solid deal. Read the TCL 65S425 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Here's a good one we actually did review. The M8-Series Quantum delivers excellent picture quality, with deep black levels, accurate color and great 4K HDR performance. And its smart system is phone-friendly, with Google Cast and Apple AirPlay control. Read our Vizio M-Series Quantum (M558-G1) review.

Those looking for a bigger screen can find the 65-inch version of the Vizio M8-Series Quantum for a solid price as well. Normally $800, Best Buy and other retailers are offering it now for $650. Read our Vizio M-Series Quantum M8 series (2019) review.

Smaller and a member of the Vizio M7 series, which doesn't deliver quite the same level of picture quality as that M8, this is still a great bargain at this price.

Sarah Tew/CNET Samsung dropped the prices on all of its QLED TVs for Black Friday, and the Q70 series is our favorite value of the bunch. It's the cheapest with full-array local dimming, the best feature for improving image quality. FALD-equipped TCL and Vizio models have similar image quality for hundreds less, but Samsung has a leg up in design. Read our Samsung Q70 series (2019) review.

Sarah Tew/CNET LG's traditional pre-Black Friday OLED TV price drop is on, and our favorite high-end TV for the money, the B9, gets a steep discount. OLED TVs produce better overall image quality than any LCD we've reviewed, including Samsung's QLED TVs. LG's 2019 versions also have more features than its previous OLED TVs, including Alexa built-in, Apple AirPlay 2 and more HDMI 2.1 extras, including eARC, Auto Game mode and Variable Refresh rate. The C9 is also on sale, but it's a bit more expensive than the B9 for slightly better image quality. Your call. Read our LG OLEDB9PUA series review.

We haven't reviewed this Sony but expect it to perform similarly to the LG B9: In a word: awesome. This price is for the 55-inch version, and both it and the 65-inch ($2,000) currently cost a bit more than the LG B9. Unlike the LG, Sony uses the screen to produce sound and offers Google's Android TV operating system. Read more.

Black Friday TV deals available later in November

Walmart Wondering what's Onn? It's a new Walmart house brand, much like Insignia at Best Buy. And it's jumping out of the gate with a ridiculously good deal on a 50-inch 4K screen with built-in Roku. There's also a 40-inch model for just $98. Just one thing to keep in mind: Nearly all the initial ratings are from Walmart Spark reviewers, who received the TV for free in exchange for their feedback. Not saying you can't trust those reviews, merely that there may be some bias. Walmart's Black Friday sale begins online at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Nov. 27. Check out all of Walmart's other Black Friday deals.

Originally published earlier this month. More picks coming soon.