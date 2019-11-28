CNET también está disponible en español.

Black Friday 2019: The best eBay deals include a Canon EOS 5D camera body for 42% off

eBay is running back-to-back sales every day through Cyber Monday, and the deals don't end until supplies run out.

eBay has entered the Black Friday fray in a meaningful way, and some of the biggest savings are already in progress. Don't overlook the eBay Deals page for tons of Black Friday savings on electronics, toys, housewares and other fun items. If you thought the site was just a place to unload random things in your garage, think again. Stocked with over a billion listings, the retail and auction site emphasizes that many of the products it lists are offered by small businesses, and can include rare, one-of-a-kind and locally sourced products.

In fact, eBay is launching a series of back-to-back sales that start each day at 5 a.m. PT (8 a.m. ET) from now through Cyber Monday:

  • Thanksgiving Deals are running now through Nov. 28
  • Black Friday Deals start Nov. 29 
  • Cyber Weekend Deals take place on both Nov. 30 and Dec. 1
  • Cyber Monday Deals start Dec. 2

And once a sale starts, it runs until supplies last. 

With so much going on at eBay, it's easy to get overwhelmed, but you can stay on top of the current deals at eBay Deals, and check back here frequently to see which deals we think are the best of the bunch. Here's a sampling of what we think are the best deals right now. 

Black Friday 2019

Propel Star Wars X-Wing Battle Drone: $35

You save $145
Andrew Hoyle/CNET

These Star Wars drones started their retail life at $180, but these days spend a lot more time around $50. That still makes this a good deal. Get two so you can dogfight at the park. 

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones: $116

You save $184
Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET

The Beats Solo3 sounds good in both wireless and wired modes, is comfortable to wear, and has a 40-hour battery life. Read our Beats Solo3 Headphones review.

Pokemon Sword or Shield for Nintendo Switch: $48

You save $12
Nintendo

This matched pair of RPG titles for the Switch -- Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield -- was released just a week or so ago. Eagerly awaited, the games have been on a deals roller coaster since they first appeared. Now you can save 20% on the title of your choice. Read GameSpot's review of Pokemon Sword/Shield.

Canon EOS 5D Mark IV Digital SLR Camera: $1,790

You save $1,309
Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Get the EOS Mark IV -- body only -- for 42% off. It's a great price and just about the lowest we've ever seen for this powerhouse full-frame 4K shooter. Read our Canon EOS 5D Mark IV review.

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer (refurbished): $218

You save $182

The Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer is a pretty hot commodity this shopping season, and you can get it here for 45% off -- albeit a refurbished unit. That said, it comes with a full one-year warranty. Read our Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer review.

