Black Friday 2019 Target deals: Save $300 on an iPad Pro or 65-inch Samsung TV right now

Black Friday deals have come early to Target, plus there are more savings around the corner.

Black Friday is this week, but most of the sales start Wednesday or Thursday -- if not now. Target released its Black Friday ad early for well-organized shoppers looking to make a list and check it twice before Thanksgiving. Some of its tech deals are already available, but the best ones will start trickling in later few days. We've already had a look at the early Black Friday doorbuster deals from CostcoAmazonDell and Walmart, but Target is holding its own with a lineup of awesome deals and deep discounts on tech. Scroll on for deals available at Target now, with more to come as Black Friday approaches.

In Target's current Black Friday lineup there are big savings on an iPad Pro and Samsung's 65-inch Smart 4K UHD TV, with even more rewards for Target Circle and Target RedCard holders. Combining all those savings, a Target gift could be the best option these holidays, so we'll keep an eye on these and other deals and help you save as the days progress.

You can preview the deals and doorbuster sale coming later this month -- including a few we've highlighted below.

Black Friday 2019

Target deals available right now

Because retailers like to start sprinkling some Black Friday fairy dust a few weeks early, you can get a few solid deals well ahead of Thanksgiving. It's an ever-changing tapestry of sales that we try to update often, but here's the best of what you can get at Target  right now.

Samsung 65-inch Smart 4K UHD TV: $600

You save $300
Samsung

CNET hasn't reviewed this 65-inch model, the UN65RU7100FXZA, but it's a solid performer that puts 65 inches of screen estate in your living room for well under a thousand dollars. It has all the essentials -- Ultra HD 4K video, HDR and Samsung's PurColor processor, which we've seen do a superb job at putting rich color on the screen in other models.

There's a saying in the tech business that "shipping is the best feature," and right now, this Samsung is one of just a few current TV deals at Target that's actually in stock and ready for pickup. But if you don't mind waiting, we'd also suggest you take a look at the TCL 65-inch Roku 4K HDR TV as well, which costs $480. That's $200 off the usual price.

Apple iPad Pro 10.5-inch Wi-Fi + Cellular 64GB (2017 Model): $480

You save $300
Apple

What are you missing out on by not getting a 2019 iPad Pro? Not a lot -- in fact, if you don't mind using the first-generation Apple Pencil, you can get a superb iPad at a very steep discount. You can see exactly how this iPad is different than the newer 2018 and 2019 models in our detailed comparison. But take my word for it: this 2017 model is the better deal. Read our review of the 2017 iPad Pro 10.5-inch.

Nikon D3500 bundle with lenses and bag: $450

You save $400
Nikon

Though CNET hasn't done a stand-alone review of the Nikon D3500, it's no secret that this is one of the best DSLR bodies for beginners that money can buy. And this bundle is awesome -- you get the camera and a pair of lenses for about $100 less than we can find anywhere else. The 18-55mm lens is a good wide angle-to-normal zoom and the 70-300mm gives you solid telephoto reach. The bundle also includes a bag, battery, charger and other accessories. Note that this bundle will drop to $400 when Target's real Black Friday sale starts during Thanksgiving week.

Target deals coming later this week

These are a few of the best deals we've spotted in Target's Black Friday ad. Be sure to check the ad yourself to determine exactly which days these items will be available, and whether they'll be available online or just in-store.

Apple iPad 10.2-inch (32GB): $250

You save $79

Yes! The previous-generation iPad 9.7 hung around at this price for a good chunk of 2019 -- until the newer 10.2 model came along at $329. Although the 128GB model has routinely been on sale for $299, this is the first dip we've seen yet for the 32GB version. That's not a ton of storage, but for many users it's enough.

This deal is already available at Amazon Read our iPad 10.2 review.

Originally published earlier this month. Regularly updated to remove expired deals and add new ones.

