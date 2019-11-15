Remember newspapers? Back in the old days, my family used to gather around them on Thanksgiving and pore over all the Black Friday ads. These days, of course, it's all about the PDFs, websites and mobile apps. But don't worry: We've gathered all of the electronic versions of the Black Friday 2019 "newspaper circulars" from Walmart, Best Buy, Newegg and Target right here. Hey-- at least you won't get ink on your hands. (What about Cyber Monday? There's not much action there just yet, but stay tuned.) We've also included links out to our stories highlighting the best deals from each retailer -- those available now, and those coming when the "real" Black Friday sales start Thanksgiving week.
Walmart's Black Friday 2019 ad
Walmart's main Black Friday sale begins online at walmart.com at 7 p.m. PT on Wednesday, Nov. 27. In stores, doors will open at 6 p.m. local time on Thanksgiving.
There's also a "Pre-Black Friday" event focused on toys and electronics beginning at 9:01 p.m. PT on Nov. 21 (12:01 a.m. ET on Nov. 22). There are plenty of deals to sort through here, so we've rounded up the best Walmart Black Friday deals so far.
The best Walmart deals right now and coming soon. Includes:
- 10.5-inch iPad Pro (512GB) for $599 (save $400)
- Google Home Mini and Chromecast bundle for $45 (save $30)
- 55-inch Vizio M-Series Quantum (M558-G1) for $478 (save $70)
Best Buy's Black Friday ad
Best Buy's sale starts at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 28, and it's been offering daily "doorbuster" deals following a 5-day pre-Black Friday sale.
Full Best Buy Black Friday ad.
Top Best Buy Black Friday deals available now and coming soon. Includes:
- UE Boom 2 LE Portable Bluetooth Speaker: $70 (save $110)
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7: $699 (save $260)
Costco's Black Friday ad
Costco has turned the rest of November into Black Friday, with early deals available now and more to come. Here's where you can sign up for a Costco membership if you don't already have one.
Full Costco Black Friday and Cyber Monday ad.
Best Costco Black Friday deals available now for members. Includes:
- Sonos Play 1 speaker two-pack: $230 (save $40)
- Lenovo Flex 15 Series 2-in-1 touchscreen laptop: $780 (save $120)
- LG 27-inch Class IPS 1080p FHD monitor: $129 (save $40)
Target's Black Friday ad
Target's Black Friday preview sale ended November 9, but the retailer continues to have occasional good offers every few days. The real Target Black Friday sale runs from Nov. 28 through Nov. 30.
The best Target deals available right now. Includes:
- The Nikon D3500 DSLR camera bundle for $450 (save $400) -- drops to $400 on Nov. 28
- Buy two, get-one-free toys, games and books
Sam's Club's Black Friday ad still to come
The Sam's Club One-Day Sale on Saturday, Nov. 9 was the club retailer's holiday kickoff, but its official Black Friday deals haven't been disclosed yet. Stay tuned.
Originally published last week, and updated with new ads and deals.
Newegg's Black Friday ad
Newegg's Black Friday ad is out, covering a variety of gaming laptops, PC, gaming accessories and more. The full Black Friday sale starts Nov. 25, but like most retailers, there are some deals available early like this MSI GL Series GL65 9SC-004.
See all of Newegg's Black Friday deals.
