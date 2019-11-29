Black Friday 2019: 15% off on Willow breast pump and more

Willow

Holiday Gift Guide 2019

Black Friday is here, and sales are in full swing for the Willow, a much-lauded, hands-free breast pump designed to sit inside your bra. You can take 15% off any item available on Willow's site from now through Dec. 2, which is also Cyber Monday. The deal will help you save on everything from milk bags to any other accessory new parents may need—and we know that any savings are appreciated when caring for babies. Use the code "15OFF" at checkout to get the holiday shopper discount.

The $500 Willow breast pump debuted at CES 2017 and got a lot of buzz because it's completely hands-free, allowing you to move around instead of being tethered to a machine while pumping. CNET's own Bridget Carey got to test the pump and praised it for giving her the freedom to tend to other tasks while using it.