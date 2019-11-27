CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Black Friday week deals Star Wars Instant Pots Interstellar comet Borisov Black Friday gaming deals Why Tesla Cybertruck's glass shattered Walmart Black Friday 2019
CNET editors pick the products & services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Black Friday 2019: Mirror comes with free installation, 6 months of free classes

Save big on a in-home personal trainer this Black Friday or Cyber Monday.

Listen
- 01:03
mirror-workout-arm
Mirror
This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2019, your source for the season's best gifts and deals, hand-picked by the experts at CNET.

Looking for a reason to buy Mirror? This interactive smart fitness machine combines a mirror and a personal coach, and the company is running a promotion for Black Friday through Cyber Monday.

Starting at 12:01 a.m. ET on Nov. 29, use the promo code "BLACKFRIDAY19" at checkout for free delivery and installation, a free starter pack (which includes exercise bands and a heart rate monitor) and 6 months of the Mirror membership for free -- that's $584 in savings. Or, you can wait for Cyber Monday and use the code "CYBERMONDAY10" until 12 a.m. ET on Dec. 2 for the same deal.

Buy at Mirror

You can get in the best shape of your life with Mirror's tens of thousands of classes -- everything from cardio and strength to yoga and boxing -- and the Mirror's efficient slim design can fit anywhere in your home. Mirror also recently added one-one-one live personal training as an added feature. Mirror usually costs $1,495 up front with a $39 monthly fee to access its classes, but with this Black Friday deal you don't have to worry nearly as much about the cost.

Black Friday 2019