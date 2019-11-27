Black Friday 2019: Mirror comes with free installation, 6 months of free classes

Looking for a reason to buy Mirror? This interactive smart fitness machine combines a mirror and a personal coach, and the company is running a promotion for Black Friday through Cyber Monday.
Starting at 12:01 a.m. ET on Nov. 29, use the promo code "BLACKFRIDAY19" at checkout for free delivery and installation, a free starter pack (which includes exercise bands and a heart rate monitor) and 6 months of the Mirror membership for free -- that's $584 in savings. Or, you can wait for Cyber Monday and use the code "CYBERMONDAY10" until 12 a.m. ET on Dec. 2 for the same deal.
You can get in the best shape of your life with Mirror's tens of thousands of classes -- everything from cardio and strength to yoga and boxing -- and the Mirror's efficient slim design can fit anywhere in your home. Mirror also recently added one-one-one live personal training as an added feature. Mirror usually costs $1,495 up front with a $39 monthly fee to access its classes, but with this Black Friday deal you don't have to worry nearly as much about the cost.
