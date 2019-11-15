CNET también está disponible en español.

Black Friday 2019 mattress sales available now: Purple, Leesa, Nolah and more

Make your New Year's resolution to get better sleep with these mattress deals.

As the days get shorter and the nights get colder, it's time to consider upgrading that old box spring you've been sleeping on to something cozier. A heat-retaining memory foam bed can make those chilly evenings more comfortable and save you on heating costs. If you are the type to naturally run warm, look for a breathable gel-infused mattress to stop the tossings and turnings. Black Friday and Cyber Monday are some of the best times to look for a new mattress as manufacturers offer deep discounts to holiday shoppers.

We've collected some of the best deals from top brands such as Purple, Leesa, Bear, Nolah, Saatva and more. Check out all the deals below. Before you hit the sales, get our pro tips on how to buy a mattress online and the top online mattress retailers.

Black Friday 2019

Bear: Save 25% and two free pillows

Use code GIFT to get two free down alternative pillows in addition to 25% off sitewide discount on your order. This offer ends Dec. 9.

See at Bear

Nectar: Save $125

Get $125 off your Nectar mattress with code 125NAFFHOL19. The sale ends Dec. 5.

See at Nectar

Layla: $150 off, two free pillows and mattress protector, $30 off weighted blankets

Layla's Holiday sales amount to a $350 value by its math with a $150 discount on a mattress plus two free pillows a mattress protector. You can also get $30 off any weighted blanket. The sale ends Dec. 8.

See at Layla

Gravity Blankets: 25% off any order

What's a bed without some covers? Use code HOLIDAY2019 to save 25% on any order with Gravity Blankets.

See at Gravity Blankets

Saatva: 20% off entire purchase

No code needed. You'll save 20% on any purchase with Saatva. Sale ends Dec. 01, after that you will still be able to get $150 off any purchase of $1000 or more.

See at Saatva

Purple: Free sheets and a sleep mask with purchase

Get support for your back and budget as every Purple mattress now comes with a free natural, organic cotton cover and a premium weighted sleep mask. Offer ends Dec. 5.

See at Purple

Leesa: Up to $350 off, 15% discount on accessories and two free pillows

Get $150 off a Leesa Original, $250 off a Hybrid or $350 off the new Leesa Legend mattress, plus they'll include two free down alternative pillows. Leesa sale also includes a 15% discount on any accessories. This offer ends Dec. 6.

See at Leesa

DreamCloud: $200 off DreamCloud mattress

DreamCloud is currently knocking $200 off the price off any mattress purchase. Discount ends Dec. 5.

See at DreamCloud

Nolah: Up to $470 off select bundles

Get up to $312 off Nolah's 12" Signature mattress with two free pillows (a $470 value) or $125 off its 10" Original mattress. The sale ends Dec. 1.

See at Nolah
