Holiday Gift Guide 2019

Black Friday is almost here, and much like Santa in Herald Square, it will bring 2019's best deals on TVs, electronics, media and games. To clue you in on the coming sales, most retailers release their Black Friday ads early. Yes, it's a transparent ploy, but we love it -- it gives us time to scout out the best deals and give you a running start at them.

Once again this year, the deals and deep discounts are top notch, with retailers like Walmart, Best Buy, Newegg, GameStop and Target cutting their prices. To make things easier for you, we've compiled the ads together, here. Some of the deals may not have taken effect yet, but it's helpful to be able to check them out now to plan your shopping strategy for the doorbusters.

Now playing: Watch this: How to win Black Friday and Cyber Monday in 2019

Screenshot/CNET GameStop's sales on items like PlayStation 4 systems, Xbox One systems, video games and accessories start a bit early, on Nov. 24 and run through Dec. 2. Full GameStop BlackFriday ad





Originally published last week, and updated with new ads and deals.

