Black Friday 2019 MacBook Pro and MacBook Air deals: Now is the time to buy

This is the Black Friday moment we've been waiting for: Amazon is smashing prices on every laptop in Apple's lineup. First things first: The MacBook Air -- yes, the brand new model released in July of this year, is now down to its lowest price of all time: $800 (when you check the coupon box). I'm skeptical that we'll see a lower price this year. I don't know this 100% for sure, but I'm pretty darn confident. So, if you've been thinking about buying, do it now.

That's not it. The brand new 16-inch MacBook Pro, with the updated keyboard, is now selling for or $2,265 with a member discount. That's a great price. And the step-up version of the 13-inch Touch Bar model released in July is now down to $1,100. That's a very great price.

One important note: We're seeing what looks like a compelling deal on the previous MacBook Air model for $700. But it's actually the previous, previous model -- from 2017. Please don't buy it. Spend $100 more on the brand new one from July.

Apple is still throwing in a free year of its forthcoming Apple TV Plus service with every purchase of a MacBook Air -- regardless of where you buy it. (Note that this deal extends to any new or refurbished iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod Touch, too.)

MacBook Air discounts, compared Model List price Best price (current) Best price (all-time) MacBook Air 2018 (128GB SSD) N/A $1,199 $849 MacBook Air 2019 (128GB SSD) $1,100 $800 $800 MacBook Air 2018 (256GB SSD) N/A $1,190 $1,050 MacBook Air 2019 (256GB SSD) $1,300 $1,100 $1,100

Sarah Tew/CNET This is it. The Black Friday MacBook Air sale we've been waiting for. Amazon offers a whopping $300 off the brand-new model -- the one with the Retina True Tone display -- that Apple released in July. It's the best deal we've ever seen on this model. Read our MacBook Air 2019 preview.

Sarah Tew/CNET Amazon has a solid discount on the step-up version of the 2019 MacBook Air with 256GB of storage. Read our 13-inch MacBook Air review.

Guillermo Pont/CNET Don't buy this laptop at this price. Buy the 2019 model for less. Read our MacBook Air 2018 review.

Originally published earlier this year. Regularly updated to reflect new sale prices.