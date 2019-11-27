Esto también se puede leer en español.

Leer en español

Don't show this again

Black Friday week deals Star Wars Instant Pots Interstellar comet Borisov Black Friday gaming deals Why Tesla Cybertruck's glass shattered Walmart Black Friday 2019
CNET editors pick the products & services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Black Friday 2019 MacBook deals: The 2019 MacBook Air is $800 at Amazon

Amazon and Best Buy are crushing it with massive discounts on Pro and Air models in every size. It's go time.

53-macbook-pro-16-inch

The brand new 16-inch MacBook Pro is already on sale.

 Sarah Tew/CNET
This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2019, your source for the season's best gifts and deals, hand-picked by the experts at CNET.

This is the Black Friday moment we've been waiting for: Retailers are obliterating prices on every laptop in Apple's lineup. First things first: The MacBook Air -- yes, the brand-new model released in July of this year -- is now down to its lowest price of all time at $800. The only caveat: You must choose no-rush shipping, which, for me, would mean a delivery date of Friday, Dec. 6 for an order placed today. I'm skeptical that we'll see a lower price this year. (I don't know this 100% for sure, but I'm pretty darn confident.) So if you've been thinking about buying, do it now.

See it at Amazon

That's not all. Amazon continues to drop the price of the brand-new 16-inch MacBook Pro. Today, it's selling for $2,248 -- that's nearly a $150 discount. 

See it at Amazon

Best Buy is offering an $800 discount on a super high-end configuration of the recently discontinued 15-inch MacBook Pro with absolutely killer components: a Core i9 processor, AMD Radeon Pro 560X graphics card, 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. (To access Best Buy's sale price, you need to a member of the retailer's My Best Buy rewards program, which is free.)

See it at Best Buy

And Amazon has the step-up version of the 13-inch Touch Bar model released in July going for $1,100. These are fantastic prices!

See it at Amazon

One important note: We're seeing what looks like a compelling deal on the previous MacBook Air model for $699. But it's actually the previous, previous model -- from 2017. Please don't buy it. Spend $100 more on the most recent one from July

Black Friday 2019

Apple is still throwing in a free year of its forthcoming Apple TV Plus service with every purchase of a MacBook Air, regardless of where you buy it. And note that this deal also extends to any new or refurbished iPhoneiPadApple TVMac or iPod Touch.

MacBook Air discounts, compared

Model List price Best price (current) Best price (all-time)
MacBook Air 2018 (128GB SSD) N/A $1,140 $849
MacBook Air 2019 (128GB SSD) $1,100 $800 $800
MacBook Air 2018 (256GB SSD) N/A $1,200 $999
MacBook Air 2019 (256GB SSD) $1,300 $1,100 $1,100

2019 13-inch MacBook Air (128GB SSD): $800

Save $300
Sarah Tew/CNET

This is it. The Black Friday MacBook Air sale we've been waiting for. Amazon offers a whopping $300 off the brand-new model -- the one with the Retina True Tone display -- that Apple released in July. It's the best deal we've ever seen on this model. The only caveat: You must choose no-rush shipping, which, for me, would mean a delivery date of Friday, Dec. 6 for an order placed today. Read our MacBook Air 2019 preview.

$800 at Amazon

2018 13-inch MacBook Air (128GB SSD): $1,140
Guillermo Pont/CNET

At $1,140, this "deal" is a non-starter. Get the 2019 equivalent instead. Read our MacBook Air 2018 review.

$1,140 at Amazon

2019 13-inch MacBook Air (256GB): $1,100

Save $200
Sarah Tew/CNET

Amazon has a solid discount on the step-up version of the 2019 MacBook Air with 256GB of storage. Read our 13-inch MacBook Air review.

$1,100 at Amazon

2018 13-inch Apple MacBook Air (128GB SSD): $1,199
Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET

Skip this one. Sure, the 2018 model has a 128GB SSD that's faster than the one in the newer model -- but the 2019 version costs hundreds less. Buy it instead. Read our MacBook Air 2018 review.

$1,199 at Amazon
Now playing: Watch this: Has the new MacBook Pro finally fixed Apple's keyboard...
9:04

Originally published earlier this year. Regularly updated to reflect new sale prices.

CNET Holiday Gift Guide 2019

Apple