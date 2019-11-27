Black Friday 2019 MacBook deals: The 2019 MacBook Air is $800 at Amazon

Sarah Tew/CNET

Holiday Gift Guide 2019

This is the Black Friday moment we've been waiting for: Retailers are obliterating prices on every laptop in Apple's lineup. First things first: The MacBook Air -- yes, the brand-new model released in July of this year -- is now down to its lowest price of all time at $800. The only caveat: You must choose no-rush shipping, which, for me, would mean a delivery date of Friday, Dec. 6 for an order placed today. I'm skeptical that we'll see a lower price this year. (I don't know this 100% for sure, but I'm pretty darn confident.) So if you've been thinking about buying, do it now.

That's not all. Amazon continues to drop the price of the brand-new 16-inch MacBook Pro. Today, it's selling for $2,248 -- that's nearly a $150 discount.

Best Buy is offering an $800 discount on a super high-end configuration of the recently discontinued 15-inch MacBook Pro with absolutely killer components: a Core i9 processor, AMD Radeon Pro 560X graphics card, 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. (To access Best Buy's sale price, you need to a member of the retailer's My Best Buy rewards program, which is free.)

And Amazon has the step-up version of the 13-inch Touch Bar model released in July going for $1,100. These are fantastic prices!

One important note: We're seeing what looks like a compelling deal on the previous MacBook Air model for $699. But it's actually the previous, previous model -- from 2017. Please don't buy it. Spend $100 more on the most recent one from July.

Apple is still throwing in a free year of its forthcoming Apple TV Plus service with every purchase of a MacBook Air, regardless of where you buy it. And note that this deal also extends to any new or refurbished iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod Touch.

Apple Report All the latest Apple news delivered to your inbox. It's FREE!

MacBook Air discounts, compared Model List price Best price (current) Best price (all-time) MacBook Air 2018 (128GB SSD) N/A $1,140 $849 MacBook Air 2019 (128GB SSD) $1,100 $800 $800 MacBook Air 2018 (256GB SSD) N/A $1,200 $999 MacBook Air 2019 (256GB SSD) $1,300 $1,100 $1,100

Sarah Tew/CNET This is it. The Black Friday MacBook Air sale we've been waiting for. Amazon offers a whopping $300 off the brand-new model -- the one with the Retina True Tone display -- that Apple released in July. It's the best deal we've ever seen on this model. The only caveat: You must choose no-rush shipping, which, for me, would mean a delivery date of Friday, Dec. 6 for an order placed today. Read our MacBook Air 2019 preview.

Guillermo Pont/CNET At $1,140, this "deal" is a non-starter. Get the 2019 equivalent instead. Read our MacBook Air 2018 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Amazon has a solid discount on the step-up version of the 2019 MacBook Air with 256GB of storage. Read our 13-inch MacBook Air review.

Now playing: Watch this: Has the new MacBook Pro finally fixed Apple's keyboard...

Originally published earlier this year. Regularly updated to reflect new sale prices.