Black Friday 2019 MacBook deals: The 13-inch MacBook Pro is now on sale

In the midst of the Black Friday frenzy, Apple has unveiled a new 16-inch MacBook Pro with an updated keyboard and a sticker price of $2,399. Best Buy is already discounting it, selling the entry-level model for $2,300 with a member discount.

And we're now seeing major deals pop up on previous versions of Apple's Pro laptop. This 13-inch Touch Bar model released in July, which hit an all-time low of $1,100 earlier last week, now costs $1,200 -- the same price as a new MacBook Air at the Apple Store. Despite the slight price increase, it remains the best Apple laptop deal of the moment.

Otherwise, MacBook Air discounts are holding steady. Amazon has most of the best prices -- which aren't all that great, honestly -- on both the 2018 and 2019 models.

A word of caution: Amazon's search results have begun to surface older MacBook Air models from 2017 -- which you shouldn't buy under any circumstance -- with the designation "Previous Model." To be clear, we think the entry-level 2018 model is still worth buying when priced between $800 and $900. (The 256GB model from 2018 is usually not priced competitively.) Otherwise, the best deals are on the 2019 version. The links below have been vetted.

Apple is still throwing in a free year of its forthcoming Apple TV Plus service with every purchase of a MacBook Air -- regardless of where you buy it. (Note that this deal extends to any new or refurbished iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod Touch, too.)

MacBook Air discounts, compared Model List price Best price (current) Best price (all-time) MacBook Air 2018 (128GB SSD) N/A $1,140 $849 MacBook Air 2019 (128GB SSD) $1,100 $999 $900 MacBook Air 2018 (256GB SSD) N/A $1,190 $1,050 MacBook Air 2019 (256GB SSD) $1,300 $1,199 $1,100

Sarah Tew/CNET Amazon offers $100 off the brand-new MacBook Air -- the one with the Retina True Tone display -- that Apple released in July. It's not nothing -- but it's far from the best deal we've seen on this model. Read our MacBook Air 2019 preview.

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET This isn't much of a deal. Amazon is offering $60 off the 2018 version of the MacBook Air, making it about $140 more expensive than the newer model from 2019. Even though the 2018 model has a 128GB SSD that's faster than the one in the newer model, we'd recommend picking up the brand new version. Read our MacBook Air 2018 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Amazon has a modest discount on the step-up version of the 2019 MacBook Air with 256GB of storage. Read our 13-inch MacBook Air review.

Guillermo Pont/CNET Deals on the 2018 configurations are becoming scarce. Given that the 2019 equivalent costs about as much, you're better off with the 256GB model from this year. Read our MacBook Air 2018 review.

